Old County Courthouse

The Blaine County Commission works from the Old County Courthouse in Hailey.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The Blaine County Board of Commissioners will now feature an all-women leadership team with the appointment of Lindsay Mollineaux to the board—the only all-female county commission in Idaho.

The all-female leadership is the second in Idaho history, after Canyon County elected an all-women board in 2021. Currently, leadership in Caldwell now includes two male commissioners, making Blaine County the only all-female cast in the state of Idaho.

“When I first counted all the female county commissioners in the state, of 132 county commissioners, there was only 14 women, and I think now we are making great progress in having more women county commissioners throughout the state," Commissioner Angenie McCleary said. "Being part of the only all-women commission is really exciting.”

Angenie McCleary

Angenie McCleary

mshultz@mtexpress.com

Load comments