The Blaine County Board of Commissioners will now feature an all-women leadership team with the appointment of Lindsay Mollineaux to the board—the only all-female county commission in Idaho.
The all-female leadership is the second in Idaho history, after Canyon County elected an all-women board in 2021. Currently, leadership in Caldwell now includes two male commissioners, making Blaine County the only all-female cast in the state of Idaho.
“When I first counted all the female county commissioners in the state, of 132 county commissioners, there was only 14 women, and I think now we are making great progress in having more women county commissioners throughout the state," Commissioner Angenie McCleary said. "Being part of the only all-women commission is really exciting.”
McCleary said she hopes that the new-look commission will inspire other women to become more involved in local governance.
“Hopefully, it will demonstrate the power of women leaders in the community,” she said. “We have all kinds of women leaders in business and in the local nonprofits. It will be nice to see that in local government and hopefully will inspire more women to get involved.”
Commissioner Muffy Davis said that this commission will be a testament to women leadership in the public sector.
“I am honored to work with two incredibly intelligent, compassionate and holistic-thinking women to continue the great work that has been done here in Blaine County to make this the place we all love and keep it so as we grow and evolve,” she said. “It is truly empowering to see so many great women in leadership throughout the public sectors of our county.”
The two commissioners also lauded newcomer Mollineaux’s background and her character.
“Additionally, I will say, I do not know Lindsay well, but her resume is quite impressive, but even more so, her initiative already, even before being sworn in, to reach out, listen and learn for county stakeholders is impressive," Davis said. "I very much look forward to welcoming her to the Blaine County team and working with her."
McCleary expressed similar thoughts.
“I think she’ll have a really positive impact on the commission,” she said. “She has a great environmental background and can help us greatly with our sustainability goals. She’s very smart and has great energy. I think she’ll be a great leader in the community.”
(3) comments
I believe each of these three individuals are highly competent, and I'm optimistic they will accomplish good things for Blaine County. But that said, should we really be celebrating an "all-anything" group? I find that offensive and divisive. Let's celebrate instead the experience, professionalism and integrity of people in important roles, rather than what's in between their legs, the color of their skin, where their parents came from etc - you get the idea.
3 Smart Women leading our County
= Excellent
All of them appointed to their initial position without having to be elected
= Not Excellent.
Almost no elected positions in this county have an "open seat."
Many, many, ok most, get to run as an incumbent without ever having to win a first election.
Dirty little open secret of Blaine County Politics.
Stains everything.
True that all three "people" were initially appointed to their current positions. In Muffy's case it was because Jacob Greenberg retired but to Muffy's credit she was previously overwhelmingly elected to the to the state House of representatives. Lindsey was chosen over 3 other candidates by Governor Little after the death of Fos. Angenie has gone on to win 4 elections since her initial appointment in 2008.
We are fortunate to have Lindsey who comes form a multi-generational Blaine County family and brings an extremely impressive background to the table along with locally born and raised Muffy . We have 3 younger talented "people" looking out for our future without ties to big developers like the mayor of Ketchum.
