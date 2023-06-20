Blaine County Commissioners passed a ban on fireworks in advance of the July 4 holiday, saying that despite wetter-than-normal conditions, the threat of fire remains severe based on vegetative conditions.
Commissioner Angenie McCleary noted the firework ban always exists on BLM and National Forest land from June until October. And while, “we are in better shape than we typically are,” McCleary said, there is still enough risk—and time remaining until the holiday—to warrant a ban in unincorporated Blaine County.
The ban on BLM land includes exploding targets or tracer ammunition.
