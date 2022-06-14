The Blaine County Board of Commissioners have approved a funding request from Sun Valley Economic Development (SVED) of $24,150 for fiscal year 2023 for operating expenses and plans to help combat the housing crisis through a program called “Lease to Locals.”
These funds will be made available to the program for the period July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023.
SVED Executive Director Harry Griffith outlined the changes in the valley’s short-term rental market and briefly covered the incentive process that would lease long-term rentals to locals during a meeting with the commissioners last week. The program aims to convert existing housing stock—particularly unused homes and short-term rentals--to new longer-term rentals to the local workforce.
A six-month pilot program was launched in Summit County, Utah, in which 30 grants were awarded. Fifty-seven local employees were housed, with an average rent per bedroom of $1,200 per month, according to SVED.
“They’ve proven it’s effective, and I think it’ll work here. It was a significant request to Blaine County as a new program,” said Commissioner Dick Fosbury. “We need solutions, because it affects county operations and the community as a whole.”
Out of 900 units surveyed by SVED in the Wood River Valley, 175 were flagged as potential properties that could be considered eligible for conversion to “long-term rental.” That’s far lower than the percentage of houses surveyed in cities where this program was piloted, Griffith said.
To accomplish these conversions and address the housing shortage, SVED would need a significant contribution from Blaine County, Griffith said. According to the organization, “self-funding an economic development program in Blaine County would be a significant challenge given the six major governmental jurisdictions (county and five cities), frequent two- to four-year mayoral/council turnover and general lack of strategic alignment between jurisdictions.”
According to SVED, regional collaboration over the last 40 years has been limited due to the vastly differing business, infrastructure and community objectives. In spite of Blaine County’s relatively high area median income, the region has struggled to build a viable year-round economy, Griffith said. A significant number of jobs in the county are either part-time seasonal or lower paid service jobs.
Median home prices countywide increased another 16% in the last 12 months to $790,000, per SVED analysis. That, coupled with the lack of affordable rental units, results in a population in which more than 50% of county residents are classified as housing burdened, Griffith said.
According to SVED, the organization has identified that middle-income housing is the most critical barrier to successful relocations, business expansion and startups.
Operational funds granted to SVED from the county will allow the organization to engage in a wide variety of analytical, advocacy and coaching activities. SVED will conduct periodic economic analyses to allow for year-to-year comparisons of key economic indicators, demonstrate local economic impacts and sector trends to provide benchmarks that are planned to help measure economic progress in the region. ￼
