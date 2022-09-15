Blaine County Annex (copy)

Blaine County currently operates an electric vehicle charging station at the County Annex Building in Hailey.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Blaine County was awarded $73,923 for electric-vehicle charging infrastructure through the state’s Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment program.

The award is part of this year’s $2.6 million allotment designed to provide funding for publicly available electric vehicle charging equipment along Idaho’s major highways to create a greater network of charging stations for the public, according to the Idaho Office of Energy and Mineral Resources and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality.

Blaine County currently operates a charging station at the County Annex Building in Hailey.

mshultz@mtexpress.com

Load comments