Blaine County was awarded $73,923 for electric-vehicle charging infrastructure through the state’s Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment program.
The award is part of this year’s $2.6 million allotment designed to provide funding for publicly available electric vehicle charging equipment along Idaho’s major highways to create a greater network of charging stations for the public, according to the Idaho Office of Energy and Mineral Resources and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality.
Blaine County currently operates a charging station at the County Annex Building in Hailey.
The funding will add 48 charging ports for electric vehicles around the state; 12 of those charging ports are already operational in the cities of Lewiston, Bonners Ferry and Coeur d’Alene.
The following entities have been selected for funding through the Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Program across the state:
- $277,093 awarded to the city of Arco for the Idaho Science Center.
- $77,334 awarded to the city of Bonners Ferry for its Visitor Center.
- $324,960 awarded to the city of Driggs for the Driggs Community Center.
- $349,696 awarded to the city of Island Park for its City Building.
- $217,379 awarded to Cloninger’s in Grangeville.
- $207,683 awarded to Cloninger’s in Kamiah.
- $155,188 awarded to Eagle Landing’s Fuel Station 76 in Coeur d’Alene.
- $155,539 awarded to the Fall River Cooperative Headquarters in Ashton.
- $291,158 awarded to May’s Hardware in McCall.
- $149,828 awarded to the Nez Perce Tribe for the Clearwater River Casino in Lewiston.
- $79,768 awarded to the Northern Lights Headquarters in Sagle.
According to the Office of Energy and Mineral Resources and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, the program has been managed since 2017 with funding from the Volkswagen Clean Air Act civil settlement. In that settlement, Volkswagen was required to fund a $2.7 billion mitigation trust fund after the company’s violation of the Clean Air Act in which the EPA alleged that some 590,000 vehicles were equipped with “defeat devices” that cheat federal emissions test. ￼
Glad to see the grant awarded. Blaine Co already has a number of EV’s in residence. Drive around Boise and you will see a lot more EV’s. Both tourists and locals will appreciate access to another fast charging station. It will be great to learn just what will be done with the grant.
