The Blaine County commissioners are expected to decide next week whether to opt into a state program that would cover the salaries of public safety employees using federal coronavirus funds—but would require the county to forgo its usual 3 percent increase of the property tax portion of the county budget.
The commissioners signaled their interest in participating in the program in July, but that decision wasn’t final. They now have until Sept. 14 to choose whether to participate.
If they decide to opt in, the state of Idaho would put $2.8 million worth of the $1.25 billion in CARES Act funding it has received from the federal government toward covering public safety salaries in Blaine County. The program has been characterized by the Governor’s Office as an attempt to provide some property tax relief to Idahoans; homeowners in Blaine County would receive a property tax credit if the county opts in.
But at the commissioners’ regular meeting Tuesday, several county officials said they had concerns about the legality of the program—and concerns that if the federal government ultimately determines that CARES funding cannot be used in this way, the county would then be responsible for paying the $2.8 million back to the state.
“I think there’s a very small chance that we’ll end up in that position, but if we did, it would be very dire for the county,” Commissioner Angenie McCleary said.
Blaine County typically increases the property tax portion of its budget by about 3 percent—the legal maximum in Idaho without voter approval—each year. A 3 percent increase in the 2021 property tax budget would mean an additional $337,000 for the county.
Rather than allow the state to cover $2.8 million worth of public safety salaries in Blaine County—potentially putting the county on the hook for paying back that amount if the program is found not to meet CARES Act requirements—the county could look into the possibility of opting into the program but only taking $337,000 from the state, Commissioner Dick Fosbury suggested. Doing so would provide some property tax relief to homeowners while mitigating the risk of having to pay back a large amount of money, he said.
County Clerk JoLynn Drage said she was not sure whether the county would be allowed to opt into the program under those conditions but that she would look into the matter.
If Blaine County does ultimately participate, only homeowners—not renters—would experience tax relief, county Treasurer John David Davidson noted.
“This is tough, because I think that people do need some help during these times and seeing the relief would be a great thing for homeowners,” Davidson said. “But there are a lot of people that aren’t homeowners and won’t be seeing this relief if we opt into it. I’m not sure this is the best way to give everyone in Idaho COVID relief.”
This is the note I wrote to the Commissioners after they struggled through the discussion on this topic:
To frame this in a way that can be easier to make this financial decision, please see that the main point is basic financial leverage – Give up $337,000 in next year’s tax revenue in exchange for a greater savings in County budget expenses of FY 2020. Let’s say that the justified expenses are actually $1,110,000. This would be a 3x return on the investment of $337,000. County receives a check for $1,110,000 instead of $337,000.
The County has $8,700,000 in non-earmarked cash reserves. This amount will be reduced by $337,000 in FY 2021 to not accept increase in taxes and keep the same expense budget. However, this $337,000 can be recovered in FY 2022 taxes, so it is really a delay in receiving these funds really.
But before a decision can be reached, there some questions to be answered first:
1) What are the real expenses that the County has spent on Covid relief efforts 2) Can the County submit a relief request just for these justified expenditures 3) can the County incur expenses now in September that it wasn’t planning on, for Covid Relief, like testing and extra staffing for contact tracing
The risk of non-qualification of reimbursement of expenses is mitigated if only expenses that were truly incurred in Covid-relief efforts are submitted. So far as I know, the $5000 that you spent on a duplicate website for Covid information would qualify, the $80,550 just spent to compensate employees for working during the shutdown, the $25,000 paid to the Hunger Coalition may be the only actual expenses incurred beyond the County’s regular budget. There could certainly be others, like road repair to accommodate increased camper demand and road wear and tear, or say a new hire in County for communications that could be justified.
Which brings up an interesting thing to consider: what expenses could be paid for in the month of September that could qualify for this CARES act relief that would give relief to those who need it? If the County has confidence that these expenses would definitely be reimbursed if they are justified Covid-relief efforts, the County could do things like:
Staff additional contact tracer salaries in SCHD just for BC, pay for Covid virus testing for all County citizens who can’t afford it or who have been exposed to a case but don’t have symptoms ($139 per test at Albertson’s retail), send more funds to Hunger Coalition or Blaine County Community fund providing direct relief to people who are out of work and facing eviction, and to other direct relief efforts.
If the County is confident that these expenses would be reimbursed, a tremendous amount of direct relief money could be funneled into the Community. As Commissioner Fosbury mentioned, the risk could be non-repayment so a reasonable amount may be something the County could tolerate never getting paid back – maybe not $1,110,000 but at least some leverage more than $337,000, let’s say 2X or $674,000.
If the County expends an additional $337,000 and is not reimbursed ultimately, then the cash reserves would also be reduced by this amount, but it would have been spent on direct Covid relief efforts in our community.
ADDITIONAL NOTE: Remember that the County can get back $337,000 in FY 2022, so if $674,000 is submitted as reimbursable expenses, only $337,000 is “at risk” of never being recovered, and of this amount, the County has already spent $110,500 ytd on the 3 items noted above, so really only $227,500 “at risk”. There could very well be $227,500 of justified covid mitigation spending already spent ytd.
So when one looks at the basic financial concept of leverage, and does not try to game the expense submittal with not real Covid mitigation effort expenses, it becomes easy to make this decision.
Best,
Kiki
