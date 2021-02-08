Discussion of partially undergrounding a controversial Idaho Power transmission line will continue at the regular meeting of the Blaine County commissioners Tuesday.
During Tuesday's public hearing—a continuation of a Jan. 12 hearing on the same topic—the commissioners will consider an application by Idaho Power for a Public Utility Facility Conditional Use Permit to construct, maintain, and operate a redundant transmission line along state Highway 75 from the Wood River Substation in Hailey to Ketchum.
To maintain the height of the current power lines, Idaho Power is asking to bury the existing aboveground distribution lines and to build the transmission line above ground up to a proposed underground transition structure near Owl Rock Road; after that point, the transmission line would continue underground to Elkhorn Road.
The hearing begins at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Participants are encouraged to attend virtually. Instructions for accessing the meeting can be found on the commission meeting agenda on the Blaine County website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
So Blaine County is considering allowing Idaho Power to erect a totally pointless redundant line that may never be needed and most likely will be obsolete in 10-15 years? And it will cost Idaho Power $30 million to construct, I guess the question is why does Idaho Power want to waste money on a line nobody wants? What are we missing here?
This should all be underground to preserve the beauty of nature everyone comes here for.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In