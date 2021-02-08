rendering

This rendering shows the proposed redundant transmission line along state Highway 75, as it would cross the highway just north of the East Fork intersection. Burying the middle distribution lines—for an additional $5.7 million—would trim the pole height by about 13 feet, according to County Planner Allison Marks.

Discussion of partially undergrounding a controversial Idaho Power transmission line will continue at the regular meeting of the Blaine County commissioners Tuesday.

During Tuesday's public hearing—a continuation of a Jan. 12 hearing on the same topic—the commissioners will consider an application by Idaho Power for a Public Utility Facility Conditional Use Permit to construct, maintain, and operate a redundant transmission line along state Highway 75 from the Wood River Substation in Hailey to Ketchum.

To maintain the height of the current power lines, Idaho Power is asking to bury the existing aboveground distribution lines and to build the transmission line above ground up to a proposed underground transition structure near Owl Rock Road; after that point, the transmission line would continue underground to Elkhorn Road.

The hearing begins at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Participants are encouraged to attend virtually. Instructions for accessing the meeting can be found on the commission meeting agenda on the Blaine County website.

