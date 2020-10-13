With the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the rise in south-central Idaho, the Blaine County commissioners made plans Tuesday to ask other county commissioners in the region to ramp up their responses to the pandemic.
As of Monday evening, there were 771 total confirmed and probable cases of the virus in Blaine County, according to the state’s coronavirus webpage. The county had gained 35 cases of the virus since Friday, including 20 new cases on Saturday alone—Blaine County’s largest single-day increase since April 3.
Meanwhile, nearby Twin Falls County had 2,938 total cases, having gained 378 last week. Counties including Minidoka, Cassia and Jerome approached 1,000 total cases each.
In light of these rising numbers, the Blaine commissioners decided Tuesday to reach out to their fellow commissioners in neighboring counties to ask them to consider increasing their messaging efforts and, if necessary, taking restrictive measures to slow the spread of the virus.
“I think there’s a failure at the top, from the federal level to the state level to the local level, from local [governments] down to the individual level, in allowing individuals to make their own decisions,” Commissioner Jacob Greenberg said. “I think that’s terrific, as long as [individuals] make good decisions. But in this case, I don’t think not wearing masks and infecting one another is a good decision.”
Case numbers in other counties are particularly relevant given the interdependent nature of the south-central Idaho region, the Blaine commissioners said, with frequent travel between Blaine County and other counties like Twin Falls for shopping and recreation.
Roughly 2,500 people travel to Blaine County from other counties to work each day, Greenberg said—a statistic he described as “alarming” in light of the rising numbers in nearby areas.
Also “alarming” to Greenberg: The small but growing number of COVID-19 cases that have been confirmed in Blaine County schools. According to the most recent numbers, updated Friday in the school district’s coronavirus dashboard, there have been a total of four confirmed cases among school staff and 16 cases among students since the start of the school year, with seven new cases—two staff members at Hailey Elementary, two students at Bellevue Elementary and three students at Wood River High School—confirmed last week.
“I think there’s a general malaise and a general more cavalier attitude at this point,” Greenberg said of the general rise in cases across the Blaine County community. “We still need to be vigilant.
