May 12 Bigwood Forecast

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Northwest River Forecast Center predicts the Big Wood River to return to flood stage next week.

 Graphic courtesy NOAA

As temperatures are forecast to climb into the 70s next week, the Big Wood River will likely again rise above flood stage around the morning of May 16, according to an update given Tuesday to the Blaine County Commissioners by Disaster Services Coordinator Chris Corwin.

And, with temperatures predicted to reach the 80s by next Friday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Northwest River Forecast Center predicts the river swelling to over 6 feet at the Bullion Street gauge in Hailey on May 20, and climbing further from there. Flood stage on that stretch of the Big Wood is 5 feet. This year’s highest measured level was 5.34 feet on May 4 before it began to drop.

Compared to past years—particularly 2017 and 2006—Corwin said he didn’t anticipate reaching any record levels of flooding, or high stage flooding.

