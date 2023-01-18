23-01-18-svsef-fis-series-boys-roland (14 of 15).jpg

Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation’s Noah Horsch goes around a gate during the Western Region FIS Elite Tech Series at Sun Valley on Jan. 12-15.

 Express/Roland Lane

Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation's Noah Horsch goes around a gate during the Western Region FIS Elite Tech Series at Sun Valley last weekend. Local skiers represented their home hill well in the event, which attracted over 180 of the West’s best junior technical racers to the Warm Springs side of Baldy. For full coverage, click here. Or, head to www.mtexpress.com/gallery for more of Express photographer Roland Lane's favorite shots from the races. 

