Best Buddies International—a nonprofit volunteer organization that provides opportunities for one-on-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development and inclusive living for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities—has opened its first chapter in the state of Idaho at Wood River High School in Hailey.
The organization operates in the high school by matching students with intellectual and developmental disabilities with neurotypical students to provide them with positive social opportunities—and, hopefully, lasting relationships with their peers.
Blaine County School District psychologist Jami Delgado said the program is designed to bring students together as friends, focusing on values that bring all students together, rather than what makes them different.
“The organization is geared towards teaching social skills for everyone, not just students with disabilities,” Delgado said. “It’s a win-win for everyone to promote all of the the character traits and values that everyone wants to work. We don’t distinguish between who has a disability and who doesn’t—everybody is just a buddy.”
Delgado said the approach gives students a solid chance to develop lasting and meaningful relationships.
“We want to set the climate of inclusion and kindness and friendship,” she said. “It’s all about matching students to provide social opportunities for friendship. We want to set this climate at school and out in the community.”
Though the program exists throughout the world, the Wood River chapter is Idaho’s first. The Wood River program started in 2019, but was cut short during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the setback, the program has been growing in members and volunteers since it was reinstated.
“During COVID, we started up, had a few meetings and everything sort of fell through,” Delgado said. “We started back up last year with 22 members, and currently we are nearly 60 members strong. It’s growing exponentially—we are seeing more student involvement and staff support.”
Delgado said she has seen positive results.
“I feel like the overall climate on campus has improved overall, and I feel that students more than ever want to feel part of something that is positive and purposeful,” she said.
The program is gaining more support from parents and volunteers, who have set up events for the organization such as a “Friendship Walk”—first held in May of last year—service projects and making Thanksgiving meal bags. With all the support, the leadership team hopes that they can eventually transition to have the program be totally student-led.
“We have a lot of parent support, with parent advisers, and are hoping to expand some of the activities to include the parents,” Delgado said. “The goal, however, is to have this organization be student-led and we are working toward that goal. It’s tricky because there are a lot of students, but our leadership team is growing more confident, and hopefully by the end of the year, the students will be leading the meetings.”
The Best Buddies program is a rolling-membership program and accepts all students. For more information on the organization, visit www.bestbuddies.org/, or follow the Wood River High School chapter on Instagram at bit.ly/3FX0Bhh or @bestbuddies_wrhs. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In