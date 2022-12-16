Best Buddies Program 2022

Best Buddies program meets at Wood River High School earlier this month.

 Cortesy photo from Molly Mendelsohn

Best Buddies International—a nonprofit volunteer organization that provides opportunities for one-on-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development and inclusive living for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities—has opened its first chapter in the state of Idaho at Wood River High School in Hailey.

The organization operates in the high school by matching students with intellectual and developmental disabilities with neurotypical students to provide them with positive social opportunities—and, hopefully, lasting relationships with their peers.

Blaine County School District psychologist Jami Delgado said the program is designed to bring students together as friends, focusing on values that bring all students together, rather than what makes them different.

