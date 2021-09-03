The Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission will continue a public hearing on Tuesday to consider a proposed multi-family overlay district that would allow for apartment buildings in the city’s downtown core.
The meeting will be on Sept. 7 at 6 p.m. by Zoom.
The proposed “Business Core Residential Overlay District” would allow for an unlimited number of housing units per acre, as small as 350 square feet in size, so long as the plan includes adequate onsite parking, snow storage, landscaping and open space.
The P&Z commission has expressed approval of the proposed changes already.
“We had 100% support of all P&Z members to move forward on this,” said P&Z Chair John Kurtz. “One topic we didn’t get to is whether or not we can restrict these units from becoming short term rentals.”
The proposed overlay district would extend along Main Street between Cedar and Chestnut streets—the entire length of Bellevue’s original townsite.
The P&Z Commission will also consider increased building height restrictions from 40 to 45 feet, for housing developments only, to accommodate covered first floor parking in building designs.
In addition, the P&Z Commission supported a plan to allow for more housing in the General Residential Zone, where the city could eliminate the restriction of one unit per 3,000 square feet.
The P&Z will also discuss changes to Bellevue city code’s bulk requirements in the General Residential District, the Business District, the Light Industrial/Mixed Business District, the Light Industrial District, and the Transitional District to permit a maximum building size of 36,000 square feet. The Commission will also consider deleting a chapter of city code pertaining to large scale development conditional use permits in its entirety.
