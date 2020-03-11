The Bellevue City Council voted on Monday to approve a final draft “citizens survey” that will test the waters on residents’ support for new bonds, tax levies and local-option taxes to pay for city services, especially road repair and maintenance.
“The survey is important because we want our citizens to give us information that we can use to improve services,” said City Council Chairwoman Kathryn Goldman, author of the survey.
Mayor Ned Burns said the survey results could be used to inform city leaders on how to draft ballot language for a possible November ballot initiative to implement the measures, rather than in May, as previously discussed.
“Time is too thin now to get the information out to the public to have a likelihood of success [in May],” Burns said.
Public funding option examples cited in the survey include a 25-year general obligation bond that would cost tax payers $40 per year per $100,000 of home valuation and a permanent street levy of $30 per $100,000 of valuation.
Goldman said the general obligation bond would raise about $1.5 million, enough to rebuild Pine Street.
The survey also asks whether respondents would support a new 1 percent local-option tax on restaurant food and liquor by the drink and a 3 percent LOT on lodging, including short-term rentals.
Goldman said the city could determine that the LOT funds be used exclusively to repair, maintain and plow city streets annually.
“Based on the most recent figures available, the city can expect to receive approximately $103,000 from this LOT,” the survey states.
The City Council has plans to distribute the survey at the Aktinsons’ Market, at public gatherings and online.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In