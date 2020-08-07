Several homeowners are questioning the Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s bear protocol after its staff euthanized a juvenile black bear out East Fork Road on Monday afternoon—but the agency maintains that euthanasia was the only appropriate action.
According to department spokesman Terry Thompson, reports of residential garbage and birdseed left out at night prompted Fish and Game conservation owners to consult with East Fork homeowners last month.
“We put out the message that if you have a birdfeeder, you need to pull it in at night, and everyone’s trash needs to be secured in garages or sheds,” Thompson said.
Not all neighbors heeded that advice, according to a press release issued by Fish and Game on Monday. The bear continued to be undeterred from the neighborhood “likely due to the food-conditioning from multiple human sources,” the agency stated.
Several East Fork residents, however, tell a different story.
The black bear in question began paying visits to the Hyndman Peak subdivision around the Fourth of July weekend, a representative from the Hyndman Peak Homeowner’s Association told the Express.
Up until it was killed on Monday, she said, the bear had come by intermittently for around a month, feeding at birdfeeders before sundown and rummaging through garbage cans in the middle of the night.
Two weeks ago, the representative—who asked not to be named—sent an email to the entire homeowner’s association encouraging all neighbors to take in their trash and remove bird feeders. Compliance was immediate, she said.
“Everyone was grateful to receive the email. Our bird enthusiast down the road, for example, put her feeder away right away and all trash cans were brought inside,” she said.
With little trash to go through, she said, the bear began gravitating toward the beehives on a lot neighboring her property. When his visits became more consistent, the hive owners—who live elsewhere in the state—drove down to install an electric fence as a deterrent. But the fence was faultily wired and didn’t deter the bear, she said.
“It just wasn’t hooked up right and the bear could go right over. That’s really when the strikes against him began,” she told the Express.
Thompson said when the bear discovered the cluster of beehives and made repeated attempts to access them, it “entered a different phase.”
“Once the bear started causing property damage, destroying several thousand dollars’ worth of hives, that put us into a depredation situation,” he said. “Under law, it’s our responsibility to reduce or mitigate property damage.”
The homeowner’s association representative alleges that when Fish and Game employees came out to set a live bear trap, there was “no communication” about the agency’s bear protocol.
“Everyone was under the assumption at that point that he was going to be relocated. The officers told us there was a good chance he could be moved to the forest because of how young he was. We thought, ‘Ok, let’s give him a place where he won’t get into trouble,’” she said. “But [Fish and Game] never communicated their plans.”
Thompson said that was a misperception on the homeowners’ part.
“It’s unfortunate they were under that impression. We’ve been pretty clear that we do not relocate food conditioned bears—it’s not just a public safety issue, because you also throw in property damage—and relocation just doesn’t work,” he said. “As humans, it makes us feel good to think we’ve saved a bear, but scientific studies have shown that [relocated] food-conditioned bears either return or become someone else’s problem.”
East Fork resident Jean Seymore, who observed the bear traipsing through her backyard, said she felt strongly that the animal “did not pose a threat.”
“I don’t feel like he was threatening. He didn’t do anything. My dogs started barking and he ran,” she said. “This is probably the sixth time I’ve had a bear in my yard and they’ve never bothered me.”
Thompson partly attributed the bear’s food-conditioning to uninformed Airbnb renters in the area.
“I don’t think they understood that you shouldn’t put your garbage out at night,” he said. “That’s problematic.”
On Sunday night, the bear was captured in a live culvert trap near the beehives, drawn in by a variety of baits: meat, chocolate syrup, honey. Trail camera footage shared with the Express shows the bear cautiously approaching the barrel entrance and sniffing the air.
On Monday—when temperatures in Hailey reached 95 degrees—the homeowner’s representative worried the bear would become overheated inside the metal trap and moved whole contraption into a shady spot using her truck. Because Fish and Game was short staffed that day, she said, only one officer from Twin Falls was dispatched to retrieve the bear.
“When the officer started talking [about euthanasia], I got a bad feeling about the fate of the bear. I left—I couldn’t handle the thought,” she said.
Shortly thereafter, a neighbor informed her that he’d seen the trap go by East Fork Road on the back of a Fish and Game patrol car, empty.
“I thought he was off in his new home. Then I heard [about the euthanasia],” she said. “At the end of the day, Fish and Game wasn’t honest with us. They weren’t transparent. I don’t want to bash them—they do good work—but there was a lot of miscommunication on their end, and I’m angry.”
Ultimately, she hopes “better solutions” can be worked out in the future.
“I’ve lived here for 25 years surrounded by mountain lions, wolves and bears. We’ve never had to call Fish and Game—we just work it out on our own and let wildlife exist in our backyard,” she said. “But this time, we can’t go backwards and fix it.”
Thompson stressed that euthanasia is never ideal.
“We would absolutely love not to have to euthanize a bear,” he said. “We don’t want to do this. Ultimately it’s up to residents to make sure that bears don’t become food conditioned.”
Perhaps Idaho Fish and Game are also condition to the path of less effort. There are alternatives to death. "The Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness Area is a protect wilderness area in Idaho. At 2.367 million acres it is the largest contiguous federally managed wilderness outside of Alaska." wiki.... Sounds like a great home for a young troubled bear.
conditioned, protected...excuse me, again.
A tragedy all around!!
