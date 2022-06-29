The Blaine County commissioners unanimously approved an application from the Blaine County Sheriff's Office for the State Criminal Alien Assistance Program (SCAAP) and accepted $14,568 from the program on behalf the Sheriff's Office in regular session on Tuesday.
SCAAP is a reimbursement program that provides federal assistance for costs associated with incarceration of undocumented criminals who have at least one felony offense or two misdemeanor convictions and are held in jails. Disbursements from the fund are for sheriff department correctional needs, according to the Bureau of Justice Assistance’s website. The contract must be approved by the Blaine County commissioners, and then federal funds can then flow through the county to the Sheriff's Office.
Since the department did not have a current contract with through the county for federal SCAAP funds, it is applying for grant money for the last three years. The monies awarded to the department on Tuesday were calculated from the fiscal year 2020 budget. The fiscal year 2021 and 2022 applications are currently in the process of being submitted to the county.
“We are now completing the 2021 grant application,” said BCSO Captain Jay Davis of the Blaine County Sheriff's Office. “We have already sent all the fiscal data to JDI (Justice Benefits, Inc., a third party processing organization), then of course there will be the grant for 2022, but we have to wait until the end of this fiscal year.”
The Department of Justice Reauthorization Act of 2005 dictated that monies appropriated by the SCAAP are to be distributed through a state or political subdivision of a state, including a municipality, and may be used only for correctional purposes only.
According to Blaine County Commissioner Dick Fosbury, 22% of the award will be given to Justice Benefits Inc. for processing and administration fees.
