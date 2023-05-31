Had it not been for the language learning support already in place across the Blaine County School District when an unexpected surge of Spanish-speaking students arrived, “We would have been in dire straits,” said Superintendent Jim Foudy.
More than 200 new students designated as “L1”—first-year language learners—enrolled over the course of the 2022-2023 school year across the district’s eight schools.
Anecdotally, the vast majority of those kids were new to the country from Peru, said Susie Quinn Fortner, BCSD co-teaching coordinator.
The students primarily arrived last September, about a week after school started, she said, catching school staff and administrators off guard. Students continued to enroll throughout the school year, with a significant second wave in January.
And, while the district is long accustomed to taking in students from other countries who do not speak English, the past year’s large and sudden influx was unusual.
“Our well-trained staff was able to pivot and respond to their needs,” Foudy relayed at the May 9 BCSD Board of Trustees meeting.
An April 2022 audit found that the existing English Language Development (ELD) programming across the district was robust, ultimately receiving high reviews from the state, Foudy noted. The audit catalogued the instructional and staffing components at each school, as well as other supports, like food bags provided by The Hunger Coalition, Spanish language books, clothing drives, mentorship and translation services for families. In district parlance, students whose first language isn’t English that are developing proficiency in multiple languages at once are referred to as “Multilingual Learners,” often abbreviated “ML.” ML students attending Blaine County public schools during the 2021-2022 school year outperformed state averages in proficiency, progress made, college and career readiness, graduation rates, according to the report.
Even with all that in place before the surge this year, schools faced significant challenges in meeting the varying needs of the new students. So did the community at large. Amid polarizing politics and dangerous winter conditions, governmental agencies and community groups scrambled to secure shelter for the new arrivals, along with meeting basic food and clothing needs.
But in public education, the politics around immigration do not impact how schools respond. Dating back to 1964, there have been numerous legislative acts and Supreme Court rulings ensuring equal education opportunities for students learning English. All public school districts in the U.S. are mandated by federal law to enroll all students and provide language learning services. Immigration status doesn’t factor, either: A 1982 Supreme Court ruling mandated that undocumented children have the a right to attend public primary and secondary schools.
Fulfilling that mandate was a challenge this year, Fortner said, calling efforts a testament both to the district staff and the community. And, she emphasized, it continues to be a work in progress.
Many kids arrived with little to no formal education experience, including at higher grade levels, she said. There were students who could speak Spanish but had never learned to read or write in their native language.
“But we didn’t say: ‘We can’t do it.’ We pulled together our resources and figured out what they needed,” Fortner said. “The kids are ours as long as they are here, and we just need to do what we can for them.”
Along with the laws, instructional approaches have evolved over the decades. The acronyms have, too. Currently, the two most commonly used acronyms are ML and ELL (English Language Learners). The ML acronym refers to the students’ ability to speak multiple languages—sometimes more than two—as the terminology has moved away from viewing speaking languages other than English as a deficiency and instead as a skill.
These days, Foudy said, Spanish-speaking kids are taught through “co-teaching” and immersion into the regular classroom, rather than being pulled out and isolated away from other students. As it relates to language, co-teaching is defined as a collaborative delivery of instruction by two teachers: one classroom content teacher and one ELD specialist.
Brad Henson, principal of Alturas Elementary, cites research showing how “continuing to build in a student’s native language will support the development of a second language.”
“If a school doesn’t give the student the ability to continue to develop their native language—if the only goal is English—the path is much harder,” he said.
Fortner stressed the importance of assessing each individual student. “Kids don’t come in one specific bundle,” she said.
For many of the new arrivals, teachers worked to find a balance between pushing kids into the regular classroom and pulling them out for individualized intervention and support, Foudy said.
To that end, the district is expanding their “newcomers” classes and programming, which provide more intensive language and academic support and a comfortable “soft landing ground” to help new students gain the skills to more quickly be able to assimilate with and catch up to their peers.
Fortner also emphasized a focus not just on what the kids need, but what they bring to the table. She’s seen newfound diversity benefit all students.
“We are acknowledging the assets of their rich cultures they have brought with them,” Fortner said. “Our world opens up by having students that are not all the same in our classes. It creates a growth mindset, when you are in a place where not everyone is the same as you. And [it] can make for a broader conversation.”
While every school in the district stepped up to the plate and took in some of the unexpected influx, Alturas—the only dual immersion magnet school in the state—took the largest number of students, about 70 or 80 ML kids, “98% of whom were Peruvian,” Henson estimated.
“Imagine being an 8-year-old,” Henson said, “packing up everything you know, moving from a subtropical place to a mountain town and 4 feet of snow—and especially for those who have never been in a school setting—imagine what a relief it is to be welcomed in your native language.”
With about 490 total kids at Alturas this year, Henson said it’s the highest enrollment the school has ever seen. Since the school launched as a dual immersion magnet in 2014, Henson said they’ve consistently had the biggest incoming class of kindergarteners of any school in the district, something of which he is very proud.
Learning concurrently in two different languages is very challenging, he noted, and not the right fit for every student. But, the clear demand for the model is very exciting to Henson.
“It’s amazing what the kids do here every day,” he said. “They are all stars, every one of them.”
As they get older and go to college and into the workforce, Henson has seen language skills open doors.
The ideal dual immersion model, he said, seeks to have a balance of 50% native Spanish speakers and 50% native English speakers. While COVID threw things off a bit, Henson said the school now is close to achieving that balance.
And while Henson agrees with Foudy that the district’s response to the new students is something to celebrate, he also acknowledges the struggles, some needs still unmet, and available resources stretching thin.
“It was unexpected,” said Fortner. “But this is what you do in education. You take the students in and meet their needs wherever they are.”
The challenges are most acute for the students at higher grade levels working to achieve literacy in both their native language and a new one, Henson said. “Fortunately, we have unbelievable classroom teachers. But we still struggled to serve them.”
Fortner again makes sure to highlight what the students bring.
“No matter how much formal education they are coming to us with, they are coming with a lot of background knowledge and assets we tap into,” she said. “They are not blank slates.”
No one at Alturas has definitive answers as to why this influx of families left Peru, or why they landed into a winter and housing situation for which they were unprepared. Following recent political upheaval and violent protests across the country, Peru’s economy did take a major hit, especially in the tourism and mining sectors. Ultimately, though, theories come back to driving forces that are likely similar for any family making a difficult decision to relocate: better opportunity. Anecdotally, Henson said many of the new families were lured to the valley by the promise of good schools and good jobs.
“That’s true,” he said. “What they were not told was that there was no housing.”
Or that rents had doubled or even tripled over recent months and years.
Despite a community-wide effort over the winter to help find temporary shelters and then long-term housing, Henson said he still has about 90 students at Alturas who meet the definition of homeless.
In general, for students of all ethnicities and abilities, schools and teachers have been tasked with “so much more than reading, writing and arithmetic,” Henson said, noting the magnitude of “the social emotional component—and the weight of the world and what they bring with them, whether they are new or whether they’ve been here their whole lives.”
Alturas’ social worker, Henson said, “typically has two or three families waiting to talk to him. He’s a very busy man.”
Staffing at the school remains one of the biggest challenges at Alturas, Henson said.
In terms of what will happen with next year’s enrollment, no one knows. But work is being done, noted Foudy and Fortner, to provide better support for existing students with higher language development needs, as well as in preparation in the event the district sees another atypical increase.
Foudy mentioned testing a new real-time translation technology, among other efforts to build upon the district’s capabilities.
“We do not know what next year is going to look like,” he said.
As this year winds down, though, Foudy, Henson and Fortner each say that contributions from the entire region in meeting the needs of families and students cannot be overstated.
“I think we are an amazing community that pulls together,” Fortner said. ￼
