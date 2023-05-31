Alturas Elementary

Alturas Elementary School Principal Brad Henson (right) spends every morning greeting his students as they arrive. During the 2021-2022 school year, the Dual Immersion magnet school saw an unusually high increase in the number of new Spanish-speaking students—the majority arriving to the Wood River Valley from Peru.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Had it not been for the language learning support already in place across the Blaine County School District when an unexpected surge of Spanish-speaking students arrived, “We would have been in dire straits,” said Superintendent Jim Foudy.

More than 200 new students designated as “L1”—first-year language learners—enrolled over the course of the 2022-2023 school year across the district’s eight schools.

Anecdotally, the vast majority of those kids were new to the country from Peru, said Susie Quinn Fortner, BCSD co-teaching coordinator.

Alturas Elementary School, the only full dual immersion language learning magnet school in the state, welcomed an unusually high number of Spanish-speaking students over the course of the 2022-2023 school year, during which they also saw their largest overall enrollment numbers to date at about 490 kids.
