Blaine County School District juniors outperformed the national average on the Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT) this year, showing “growth across all areas” from 2022 to 2023, school officials said Tuesday.
“I think the scores are really something to celebrate,” said Assistant Superintendent Adam Johnson at this week’s Board of Trustees meeting.
With a mean score of 968, Blaine County students topped the national mean score of 955.
From 2022 to 2023, students showed an 8% growth in meeting both the reading and writing and math benchmarks for college readiness.
“We are pretty proud of this result,” said Superintendent Jim Foudy.
All 11th graders in the Blaine County School District are required to take the SAT.
For reading and writing, 56% of students met testing benchmarks. In math, 34% of students met benchmarks.
While the standardized test was once considered essential for college applications, many postsecondary institutions have moved away from requiring the SAT or weighing it as heavily as part of the admissions process.
While it had been mandated for all juniors in Idaho to take the standardized test for about a decade, the Idaho State Department of Education waived the requirement during the COVID-19 pandemic and ended it entirely in 2022.
About 6,000 students in Idaho no longer take the test, Foudy said, but Blaine County elected to keep the requirement as a way to measure growth.
Johnson noted that while there are some targeted SAT preparation opportunities available to students, “we really want alignment between the curriculum and the assessment.” ￼
