Blaine County School District juniors outperformed the national average on the Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT) this year, showing “growth across all areas” from 2022 to 2023, school officials said Tuesday.

“I think the scores are really something to celebrate,” said Assistant Superintendent Adam Johnson at this week’s Board of Trustees meeting.

With a mean score of 968, Blaine County students topped the national mean score of 955.

