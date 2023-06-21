Joining hundreds of school districts across the country, the Blaine County School District Board of Trustees last week approved taking preliminary steps to join a mass lawsuit against social media companies for allegedly sparking “a mental health crisis” among school-aged children.

The lawsuit seeks injunctive relief “requesting the practices of social media Defendants be halted/modified” as well as financial compensation “to each affected school district,” according to a letter sent to the district by Boise law firm Anderson, Julian & Hull.

The letter claims that the defendants—which include Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube and their respective parent companies—“have caused a mental health crisis among children and teenagers that is marked by higher proportions of anxiety, depression, and thoughts of self-harm; all of which severely affect their ability to succeed in school,” according to a letter sent to the district from Boise law firm Anderson, Julian & Hull. As a result, school districts have had to “hire additional mental health professionals, develop lessons plans about the effects of social media and provide additional training to teachers” at their own expense, the letter states.

