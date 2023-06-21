Joining hundreds of school districts across the country, the Blaine County School District Board of Trustees last week approved taking preliminary steps to join a mass lawsuit against social media companies for allegedly sparking “a mental health crisis” among school-aged children.
The lawsuit seeks injunctive relief “requesting the practices of social media Defendants be halted/modified” as well as financial compensation “to each affected school district,” according to a letter sent to the district by Boise law firm Anderson, Julian & Hull.
The letter claims that the defendants—which include Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube and their respective parent companies—“have caused a mental health crisis among children and teenagers that is marked by higher proportions of anxiety, depression, and thoughts of self-harm; all of which severely affect their ability to succeed in school,” according to a letter sent to the district from Boise law firm Anderson, Julian & Hull. As a result, school districts have had to “hire additional mental health professionals, develop lessons plans about the effects of social media and provide additional training to teachers” at their own expense, the letter states.
Trustee Dan Turner, the only board member to vote against joining, questioned the efficacy of litigation.
“We know there is a problem with social media and kids,” he said. “I don’t know whether joining a lawsuit says anything more [than] ‘You guys are bad.’”
Referring to the recent proposed $1.2 billion settlement against vaping device manufacturer JUUL by the same law firm (also in collaboration with California-based Frantz Law Group), Turner questioned “how much money will actually flow to the people being harmed” and how much that lawsuit will actually change the behavior of the corporate entities.
Trustee Chair Keith Roark acknowledged the lawsuit may not go anywhere, noting the “class” part of a “class action” lawsuit has yet to be certified.
“But what might come of it,” Roark said, “is some reigning in of practices of social media. Congress is looking at overhauling laws removing any liability from social media companies for what gets posted online. My understanding is that a lot of the distress and emotional disorders has to do with the fact that it goes on. It isn’t teasing someone at school, as in days of yore. It goes on 24 hours a day. You can’t walk away from it. And media companies take no responsibility if someone is deliberately harassing and making life hell for a fellow student. The media company takes the view, ‘Hey, we are protected.’”
With the lawsuit in its early stages, Roark noted that the district has time to decide if it isn’t worth pursuing.
“At least, even in failure, it would send a message that school districts, and parents and students, are starting to look at this very seriously,” he said.
Trustee Amber Perkes talked about what more the district can do in terms of policy and reigning in the use of personal devices on school grounds.
Both in terms of academics and bullying, “I think we’d see a huge shift if we took more control of what cell phone use and computer use looks like within our schools,” Perkes said. The current policy at the high school level of letting teachers determine use isn’t adequate, she said.
Roark agreed that teacher discretion was not the right approach, and that the multi-faceted problem requires a multi-faceted solution.
“We have to attack it on a policy level,” he said.
Where Turner said he’d prefer a legislative solution, Trustee Vice Chair Lara Stone argued that such a lawsuit would send a message to legislators.
Stone cited new laws in Utah that, as of March 1, 2024, will require social media companies to verify the age of account holders, and require parental consent for users under the age of 18. A number of other requirements are designed to protect minors, including prohibiting companies from “targeting minor’s social media accounts with addictive designs or features.”
Joining the lawsuit, she said, may be “a small piece but it’s better than throwing up our hands. It’s also not a complete solution. It’s a big complex problem and there’s a lot of ways it needs to be addressed. It does start with holding these companies more accountable.”
Turner remained unconvinced: “I think wrapping ourselves in cloak of righteousness of joining this lawsuit does very little to address the grave issue at hand.”
Turner maintained he’d “rather legislate and pursue without the courts where certain parties are enriched and others are made to feel better but relates to no remedy.”
To which Roark, a lawyer, joked, “And the enriched parties would mostly be lawyers?”
Roark did include a stipulation allowing the district to begin the process with their own legal counsel, though noted if it does move to a class action lawsuit they won’t have a choice in representation. There is no cost to the district to join, he said, as the litigation would operate on a 25% contingency fee. Roark described last week’s vote as “at least putting a couple toes in the water because we are not compelled to go beyond that.”
While the usefulness of a lawsuit as a channel was debated among the trustees, the problem of harm caused by social media platforms was not.
The Boise law firm detailed the growing body of research supporting the direct connection between social media use and negative impacts to the mental health of adolescents, including intentional design aspects such as algorithms specifically employed to produce dopamine, amplify extreme rhetoric, and create an addictive product.
“The lawsuits allege that Defendants chose to put profits over the mental health of children and that Defendants’ current business models for their social media platforms are deeply flawed and are causing real harm,” according to the letter from Anderson, Julian & Hull. ￼
