The Blaine County School District has hired Valerie Seamons to be its new finance director.
Seamons has held the position of accounting manager for the district for the past 19 years. She assumed her new role on July 1.
She replaces outgoing Finance Director Cheryl Sanderson, who had worked in the role since April 2021. Sanderson came to the BCSD from the Middleton School District, where she also served as finance director.
Seamons and her family have deep roots in the Wood River Valley, as her father was a teacher at Wood River High School and her mother was a school bus driver. Seamons was raised in Hailey and graduated from Wood River High School. She and her husband also own Valley Auto Body in Bellevue. They have two sons.
“Val has gotten to know BCSD and our finances very well over the years,” Blaine County School District Superintendent Jim Foudy said. “We are excited for her to take on this new leadership role in our district ... [and] look forward to seeing the positive impact she will have on district operations.” ￼
