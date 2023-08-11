Wood River High School
Express photo by Roland Lane

The Blaine County School District Board of Trustees this week unanimously approved changes to two policies essentially prohibiting cell phone use during the day across all district schools.

Passed during the board’s Aug. 8 meeting, the change will most impact high schools, where students had been allowed to have personal cell phones with them throughout the day. Although students were not supposed to use them while in class, enforcement was inconsistent and largely discretionary, according to the board’s July 17 discussion.

Under the new policy, personal devices (such as cell phones, Apple Watches, and headphones “will be prohibited during the school day, which is defined as ‘the official school start time to the end of the day school dismissal, including class periods, passing periods, free periods, lunch periods, recess and assemblies.’”

kari@mtexpress.com

