The Blaine County School District Board of Trustees this week unanimously approved changes to two policies essentially prohibiting cell phone use during the day across all district schools.
Passed during the board’s Aug. 8 meeting, the change will most impact high schools, where students had been allowed to have personal cell phones with them throughout the day. Although students were not supposed to use them while in class, enforcement was inconsistent and largely discretionary, according to the board’s July 17 discussion.
Under the new policy, personal devices (such as cell phones, Apple Watches, and headphones “will be prohibited during the school day, which is defined as ‘the official school start time to the end of the day school dismissal, including class periods, passing periods, free periods, lunch periods, recess and assemblies.’”
At the July 17 meeting, board Vice Chair Lara Stone, who also acts as the chair of the district’s Policy Committee, cited the growing body of research detailing the addictive and distractive nature of personal phones, as well as their damaging effects on student engagement, interaction, academic performance and mental health.
“It seems like it is negligent not to try to address it,” she said last month.
“Our administrators and trustees continue to address the mental health crisis affecting our students and seek ways to support their emotional wellbeing and academic growth,” said BCSD Superintendent Jim Foudy in a news release this week. “The topic of cell phone use during the school day is consistently at the forefront of conversation. We find these devices present significant distractions and challenges within the educational environment, and they hinder the building of connections and healthy relationships between our students.”
As he did at the July 17 meeting, Trustee Dan Turner on Aug. 8 stressed, “It all comes down to enforcement.”
The policy also details consequences for using personal devices and how parents and students can communicate during the school day.
“In the coming days, BCSD administrators and the board will provide detailed guidelines and support to staff, students, and families in effectively implementing the new policies,” according to the news release.
The second policy, titled “Responsible Use of District-Provided Technology Resources,” keeps “student access to technology through use of their district-issued Chromebooks, but will no longer allow access to district networks from personal devices like laptops and cell phones.”
Among the 11 written public comments related to the Aug. 8 meeting and the cell phone policy, nine expressed support of the new cell phone policy, one suggested instead teaching responsible use, and one expressed disagreement with the policy, saying it was unfair to seniors in their final year.
“This is the most important policy vote in a decade and is a decade too late,” wrote Hailey resident Tom Ferries in a public comment. “We applaud this policy and hope that the school district and that the teachers will stand strong and enforce this policy to the letter of the written policy. Kids will get used to it after the first three months and it will and should be the norm.” ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In