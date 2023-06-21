The Blaine County School District Board of Trustees approved a $73.1 million budget on June 13 for the 2023-2024 school year, a $3.93 million increase over the previous year’s budget.
The district’s teachers and other certified employees will see a pay increase of just under 5%, funded largely by new revenue from the state.
Classified and administrative employees will see a pay increase of about 3%. As classified and administrative salaries had previously been lumped in with the larger budget approval process, Trustee Chair Keith Roark made a point to “thank the administration for breaking with tradition and giving us an opportunity to vote on this better.”
Blaine County School District Superintendent Jim Foudy said Director of Finance Valerie Seamons, “worked really hard to try to provide an increase to the administrative salary schedule consistent with certified salaries within the parameters of the budget.”
That increase, noted Trustee Dan Turner, was achieved with only about a net $1,200 increase to district spending, which Roark said was due to the replacement of a number of administrators at the higher end of the salary schedule with those in the middle.
With the 3% increase for classified employees, Seamons said the district actually saved about $43,000 due to a change in how retirement benefits are paid as well as savings on health insurance. Switching providers from Blue Cross of Idaho to SelectHealth and saving $900,000 made “so many things possible,” Turner said.
“It’s fantastic that we are able to offer salary increases without any net effect to [the] district as far as expenditures,” he added.
While in the past the district had been paying 6.6% of the PERSI (Public Employee Retirement System of Idaho) contribution on behalf of employees, now district staff will be responsible for paying their entire portion. Employee salaries were increased accordingly to compensate for the change.
Roark described the change as a “win-win” for both the district and the employees.
He also emphasized the importance for people looking at the new salary schedules to remember the shift initially appears as a “very significant upward bump, when, in fact, most of that is accounted for with moving our part of the contribution into the salary.”
Roark also said the shift increases public transparency on the full scope of salaries.
However, Turner expressed frustration at the lack of transparency in how the budget document is presented to the public.
“It drives me crazy how non-user friendly this is,” Turner said at the start of the hearing. “It is a reflection to the public of how we are going to be allocating resources: their taxpayer money. . . The categories couldn’t be more opaque. I’d like to register my discontent on the way it’s presented.”
As an example, Turner asked Seamons about a couple of line items on the revenue side, saying “I don’t see where that is captured in the actual budget itself.”
After some back and forth, it wasn’t clear into which larger categories those revenues had been placed—or whether the revenue had even been received.
“I always want to account for every piece of revenue that might come our way,” he said, urging consideration for a more publicly comprehensible document in the future.
At the end of the hearing, Trustee Blanca Romero applauded the pay increases but added, “Even though for the coming school year we weren’t able to do anything about the Hispanic liaison position, I would like the administration and fellow trustees to think about it for next year.”
Romero recommended looking at pay increases for staff members who are bilingual, also to create an incentive to attract more bilingual applicants, including for classified staff whom she said end up doing a lot of translating. In addition, she pointed to the issue of relying on students for translating.
At the board’s April 11 meeting, which included a preliminary budget review, more than 40 people submitted written public comments in support of hiring Spanish-speaking liaisons at Wood River Middle and High Schools.
“With close to 50% of the student body at WRHS and WRMS Hispanic or Latin,” wrote Jeanne Liston of Bellevue, “There would ideally be a similar representation of staff. Currently, it is less than 10%.”
WRHS student Jonathan Gil-Salinas advocated for adding liaisons for many reasons, “the biggest being [to ensure] that the Latino/Hispanic voices and opinions are heard. Furthermore, we want our voices to be understood by someone who looks and speaks like us. It is critical we feel a sense of comfort and support.”
“There is a clear barrier to academic success when parents can’t help their child navigate their education,” wrote Kristin McMahon of Carey.
In an emailed interview, Foudy said he met with some of the people advocating for liaisons and communicated that there are staff whose job description includes serving as a liaison, as well as other Spanish-speaking employees who serve in the role.
“Every school employs a social worker, and the job of the social worker includes this,” he wrote.
Foudy also pointed to the newly PIQE (Parent Institute for Quality Education) program, which seeks to better engage parents with schools and their children’s education. During its initial year, 80% of participants were Spanish-speaking parents or guardians.
In complying with the federal laws ensuring a “Free Appropriate Public Education” as staffing decisions are made, Foudy noted: “There are several other specific populations, for example, students with disabilities, who could benefit from additional advocacy. We have to consider all students when making decisions like this.” Foudy wrote that he was confident the district was headed in the right direction to provide support for families, adding, “Obviously, if we had unlimited resources we would expand the support for all students.”
Unrelated to the conversation around the liaison positions, Foudy wrote that in order to balance the budget in future years, the district may need to reduce staffing by about seven full-time positions, but several variables, including increased enrollment, could change that.
It also remains to be seen whether state legislators address the significant drop in funding most districts will see next year through the change in funding formula from one based on enrollment back to one based on “average daily attendance.”
There were no public comments related to the June 13 budget hearing. ￼
