19-05-24 Wood River High School 1 Roland WEB FEATURED.jpg
Express file photo

The Blaine County School District Board of Trustees approved a $73.1 million budget on June 13 for the 2023-2024 school year, a $3.93 million increase over the previous year’s budget.

The district’s teachers and other certified employees will see a pay increase of just under 5%, funded largely by new revenue from the state.

Classified and administrative employees will see a pay increase of about 3%. As classified and administrative salaries had previously been lumped in with the larger budget approval process, Trustee Chair Keith Roark made a point to “thank the administration for breaking with tradition and giving us an opportunity to vote on this better.”

Dan Turner

kari@mtexpress.com

Load comments