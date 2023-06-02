The Blaine County Housing Authority has adjusted its administrative housing guidelines, including a decision to raise the retirement age guideline from 60 to 62.

“We want people who live here and work here or retired here in our housing—I think this plan makes sure that will happen,” BCHA Chair Keith Perry said.

The bulk of the changes aim to shift qualifications to consider an applicant’s total assets, not annual income.

Sarah Michael

Sarah Michael

aguckes@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments