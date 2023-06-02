The Blaine County Housing Authority has adjusted its administrative housing guidelines, including a decision to raise the retirement age guideline from 60 to 62.
“We want people who live here and work here or retired here in our housing—I think this plan makes sure that will happen,” BCHA Chair Keith Perry said.
The bulk of the changes aim to shift qualifications to consider an applicant’s total assets, not annual income.
“You don’t want to have someone who’s living on Social Security, and maybe has a part time job, [but] who’s got $500,000 in the bank to be eligible,” BCHA Interim Executive Director Sarah Michael said.
The BCHA handbook updates were led by consultant Sunny Shaw of Sunny Shaw and Associates. Most of the changes were organizational.
“It’s much cleaner, it’s easier to read, and … it will make a lot more sense to your population,” Shaw said.
The board agreed to add “retirement, pension, and social security benefits” to the gross income definition to account for this.
As far as organizational changes, the first one made was moving the income categories chart to the beginning of the document. These categories—of which there are six—are organized in intervals of 20%, from 0%-120%, and reflect area median income.
The document also further clarifies household income to ensure there is no gray area.
The process for eviction is better outlined, too.
If a property owner wants to start the eviction process, the tenant must be notified 30 days in advance. In the event that the property is part of the Lease to Locals program, the company managing the program—Placemate—must be notified.
These changes come as the Blaine County Housing Authority enters a transition period. Shortly, Michael’s tenure will be up. Earlier this year, the BCHA’s administrative and staffing duties were taken over by the city of Ketchum in a move meant to streamline efforts to stem the area’s housing crisis.
Currently, the Housing Authority works to provide housing at lower prices through rental agreements, deed restrictions and ownership, as well as providing housing advocacy and representation. It was created in 1997 after a housing needs assessment of the area determined that an affordable-housing organization was necessary moving forward. The organization now has no permanent staff.
These changes were also made in part to ease public concerns that “trust funders”—people living off of family money or other accrued assets, not earned income—will take advantage of community housing programs, according to Ketchum Housing Director Carissa Connelly.
“That’s what we hear the most concern [about] from the public,” she said.
“We don’t want remote [tech] workers who have moved here since the pandemic to qualify, or people who may have just come into a lot of money,” Perry said.
If a person’s assets suddenly increase, that will be taken into account by the BCHA, and the person may no longer qualify.
Another notable change made in the document is the elimination of a provision addressing the development of community housing. The BCHA said that this is not one of their roles, so they are shifting the section to focus on purchase of community housing by local employers.
“You’ll see a lot of changes … even whole parts that are moved to different sections so it will be less confusing,” Shaw said.
These efforts run in concert with the city’s goal of rewriting its comprehensive plan and city code. Hopefully soon, Ketchum says, it will have a better “one stop shop” for all housing needs. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In