With nearly all businesses in the Wood River Valley now open, but negative economic impacts forecast for the months and years ahead, the Blaine County Housing Authority has begun to look into the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on people’s housing circumstances and preferences.
Housing Authority board members are drafting a public survey to gauge whether and how the spread of COVID-19 has affected Blaine County residents when comes to housing. The survey, which has not yet been published online, will likely include questions about the housing challenges some people are facing as a result of the pandemic and how respondents would like to see those challenges addressed.
The survey, which the board expects to release sometime in the next month or so, is expected to provide the first comprehensive look at how the pandemic has affected housing in Blaine County.
Since March, when the first cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Blaine County, the Blaine County Housing Foundation—a 501(c)(3) organization set up by the Housing Authority last year to collect donations meant to assist people struggling to pay their rent or mortgage—has provided assistance to five households, with three more pending, Housing Authority Director Nathan Harvill said Thursday.
After providing about $500 to each of the eight households that have been assisted so far, Harvill said, the foundation will have about $1,600 to its name: enough to help three more families.
Part of the aim of the survey is to get a sense of what Blaine County residents want in housing, board Chairman Nate Hart said, especially as the Housing Authority considers redevelopment of the Lift Tower Lodge in Ketchum. For instance, Hart suggested, some people may be newly nervous about living in high-density housing in light of the pandemic. The Housing Authority is currently in the process of drafting a sample request for proposals for redeveloping the lodge, but no decisions about the future of the lodge have been made yet.
It’s unknown exactly when the survey will become available online, but Hart said he would like to see it posted by Aug. 1.
