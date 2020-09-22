Nearly 200 people have responded so far to an online survey by the Blaine County Housing Authority to gauge housing needs and wants in the Wood River Valley, according to the most recent data Thursday morning.
The construction of new housing and new rental properties—and the renovation of old housing to sell at affordable prices to income-qualified households—appear to be top priorities for respondents so far, with more than 70 percent describing these things as “needed” or “critically needed.”
More than half have also expressed support for more seasonal housing options for seasonal workers, increased housing education, establishing a local housing trust fund and requiring full-time Blaine County residency without income restrictions for certain housing.
Of the respondents so far, more than half are longtime Blaine County residents who have lived in the county for more than 10 years, the preliminary survey results show, and about 40 percent make less than $50,000 per year. Respondents are divided relatively evenly between homeowners and renters.
The vast majority all of the respondents—84 percent—live and work in Blaine County; only three people have said they work in Blaine County while commuting from elsewhere.
The Housing Authority plans to increase outreach to the local Spanish-speaking community regarding the survey soon, BCHA officials said.
The survey was first posted online in late July. It remains open and can be found on the Blaine County Housing Authority website, or directly at www.surveymonkey.com/r/MQWS6H8.
