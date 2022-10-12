22-06-10 Lift Tower Lodge 1.jpg (copy)

The Blaine County Housing Authority manages some 110 deed-restricted housing units, including 14 at the Lift Tower Lodge in Ketchum. The lodge reached full occupancy in August following a remodel that added a communal kitchen, laundry room, garden and barbecue area.

 File photo

The Blaine County Housing Authority is currently looking to fill four of its community-housing units in Ketchum and Hailey, according to Sarah Michael, chair of the organization’s governing board.

Available homes include three condominium units in Ketchum and a three-bedroom townhome in Hailey.

“Folks need to qualify based upon family size and income, but this is a great opportunity for local workers to achieve housing stability if they can qualify for a loan,” Michael told the Express.

