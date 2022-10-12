The Blaine County Housing Authority is currently looking to fill four of its community-housing units in Ketchum and Hailey, according to Sarah Michael, chair of the organization’s governing board.
Available homes include three condominium units in Ketchum and a three-bedroom townhome in Hailey.
“Folks need to qualify based upon family size and income, but this is a great opportunity for local workers to achieve housing stability if they can qualify for a loan,” Michael told the Express.
The organization is offering a one-bedroom, 589-square-foot unit at Olympic Terrace, 631 North Washington Ave.—across from Lefty’s Bar and Grill in Ketchum—for an estimated sales price of $157,832.
It is also offering a one-bedroom, 709-square-foot unit at the Pine Ridge complex, 1908 Warm Springs Road in Ketchum, for a sales price of $150,668. The unit is located adjacent to Warm Springs Preserve and has dedicated uncovered parking.
Qualified applicants for both the Olympic Terrace and Pine Ridge units must fall into the “Category 3” tier of income limits established by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development this past April, which are based on Blaine County’s area median household income of approximately $66,660 per year.
“Category 3” includes residents making 60% to 80% of the area median income. According to the Housing Authority, that equates to a maximum income of $44,450 per year for single residents, $50,800 for two-member households and $57,100 for three-member households.
“Category 3” income figures correspond to maximum housing costs, including utilities, of around $830 per month for studio units, $890 for one-bedroom units, $1,010 for two-bedroom units and $1,130 for three-bedroom units, according to the organization.
The Housing Authority is also offering two units in Ketchum and Hailey at its “Category 4” tier geared toward residents making 80% to 100% of area median income.
Those homes include a two-bedroom, 1,091-square-foot condominium unit at The Fields at Warm Springs complex, 110 Flower Drive in Ketchum, for an estimated sales price of $220,569, and a three-bedroom, 1,308-square-foot townhome on Winterhaven Drive in Hailey for an estimated sales price of $166,135.
Applicants seeking “Category 4” housing must have incomes below $55,550 for a single person, $63,450 for a two-member household and $71,400 for a three-bedroom household.
Those “Category 4” yearly figures correspond with rental costs of $1,110 per month for studio units, $1,190 per month for one-bedroom units, $1,350 per month for two-bedroom units and $1,500 per month for three-bedroom units, according to the organization. ￼
