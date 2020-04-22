For the first time in three weeks, landscapers, contractors and construction crews went back to work across the entire Wood River Valley on Monday, April 20—including builders in Woodside’s Sweetwater development, pictured here. Last week, Hailey, Ketchum, Bellevue and Blaine County joined Sun Valley in replacing their COVID-19 construction bans with a matching set of 18 safety guidelines for workers and companies to follow. The protocols will be monitored by staff and building inspectors, not enforced by police. As of Tuesday afternoon, the South Central Public Health District reported 472 lab-confirmed and seven probable cases of COVID-19 in Blaine County. Of those, the health officials were monitoring 43 active cases as potentially still infectious.
