At Greenhorn, Raising A Shovel For Housing

Representatives and supporters of an eight-unit housing project for Wood River Valley first responders on Wednesday celebrate work being started at the mid-valley site next to the Greenhorn Fire Station, near the state Highway 75 intersection with East Fork Road.
The developers of the project—the city of Sun Valley and the North Blaine County Fire District—expect the first four prefabricated units to be assembled and installed by the end of September and a second set of four units to be installed by late December.
The project includes six two-bedroom, two-bathroom homes and two one-bedroom, one-bathroom homes, each approximately 850 square feet in size, as well as a detached garage structure.
