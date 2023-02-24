Following a spike in home sales throughout Blaine County during the COVID-19 pandemic that led to a doubling of median prices, sales volume plummeted in 2022, though prices remain high.
That’s according to data presented by Blaine County Assessor Jim Williams to the county commissioners on Tuesday.
“Each year we gather data from housing sales and a lot of different other sources, and we have a ton of data that comes through the assessor’s office,” Williams said. “This presentation is a look through the whole year for 2022.”
The report tallied 454 residential sales in 2022, down from 719 in 2021.
That’s also far below the number of sales in 2019 and especially 2020, when many out-of-state residents flocked to Blaine County during COVID-19.
During 2022, the number of residential sales dropped each quarter, while previous year’s numbers spiked in the third quarter and dropped in the fourth quarter.
Though the number of residential sales had decreased substantially in 2022, the median sale prices continued to increase over previous years. The median price sat at about $850,000, which had increased $75,000 since 2021, according to Williams’ presentation.
Since 2019, the median residential sales price rose by $375,000.
The quarterly numbers in previous years had varied significantly, mainly due to problems associated with COVID-19, such as availability and cost of materials and the influx of residents to Blaine County. In 2022, those numbers stabilized, with a median price of about $817,000 in the first quarter, eventually settling at $880,000 in the fourth quarter.
Despite these variations, the data shows that the median prices had increased every quarter of every year, with the exception of a drop following 2021’s fourth-quarter median price rise to $885,000, which would not be replicated in 2022.
Median prices by city had also seen significant increase across the board, with the largest being in unincorporated Blaine County. In 2019, median residential sales price in Blaine County sat at around $800,000, with that number doubling to $1.6 million in 2022. Hailey, Ketchum and Sun Valley have also seen their median prices nearly double in that timespan.
“I am very pleased that this information was tracked down,” Commissioner Angenie McCleary said. “It is very interesting to see these numbers.”
Monica Hebert, Board of Realtors president, stated in a news release that the overall number of homes sold was down in 2022 from previous years.
“While the volume of residential transactions in 2022 in Blaine County is significantly less than the record years of 2020 and 2021, with a 36% drop in the number of homes sold in 2022 versus 2021, the fact that the countywide residential median price increased 10% shows the continued strength of the Sun Valley region, especially when compared to urban areas where home values have decreased,” Hebert said. “The quality of place offered by our Blaine County communities is superior in the Mountain West, which quality will always provide a floor under home valuations.” ￼
