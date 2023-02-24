Hulen Meadows construction

The Sun Valley Board of Realtors said that reduced home sales volume is likely tied to low inventory, not falling demand.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Following a spike in home sales throughout Blaine County during the COVID-19 pandemic that led to a doubling of median prices, sales volume plummeted in 2022, though prices remain high.

That’s according to data presented by Blaine County Assessor Jim Williams to the county commissioners on Tuesday.

“Each year we gather data from housing sales and a lot of different other sources, and we have a ton of data that comes through the assessor’s office,” Williams said. “This presentation is a look through the whole year for 2022.”

County Assessor Jim Williams.

