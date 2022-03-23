In a challenging local labor market, Ketchum’s Limelight Hotel raised minimum wages earlier this month to $20 per hour in accordance with their parent company, Aspen Skiing Company. A week later, Vail Resorts, Aspen’s primary competitor, standardized a $20 minimum hourly wage for all employees amid widespread criticism of the company’s management of resorts this winter.
Statewide, Idaho matches the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.
Locally, the Limelight employs approximately 70 people during peak season. In a press release, General Manager John Curnow said that the hotel is “incredibly proud of our ownership’s continued and unwavering support for this company.” Limelight also announced it has acquired “a number of” one- and two-bedroom homes for employees in the Meadows RV Park off of state Highway 75 south of Ketchum.
The move comes as officials from Blaine County and its cities look to address the area’s affordable housing crisis. Data compiled by the U.S. Census Bureau in 2019 shows that the Blaine County Area Median Income (AMI) is well below the income required to afford median rent at that time. The report lists the median income in Blaine County as about $56,000; however, the required income to afford median rent is almost double that: $107,000, or 189% of the AMI. Most employees working on the mountain, in local restaurants and across the hospitality industry—all of which are essential to daily operations in Ketchum—make under the $56,000 figure, data shows.
This year, a housing task force comprised of local officials and community members began to seek out ways to alleviate the Wood River Valley’s housing crisis, which deepened to new levels during the COVID-19 pandemic. The task force has considered rental assistance, incentives for converting to long-term rentals, homeownership assistance, new housing development and zoning changes. The Ketchum City Council is asking voters in May to approve changes to local-option tax collection to help fund housing projects; these changes would raise LOTs slightly and allow the funds they garner to be used for housing measures, a practice currently not allowed.
Paying employees a wage that allows them to live comfortably in an expensive mountain town is not just a Blaine County problem, said Harry Griffith, executive director of Sun Valley Economic Development. And, as workers struggle to find homes, employers struggle to fill jobs, Griffith said. Recently, he conducted an analysis of local “help wanted” ads and found 141 advertised positions in the area.
“There is wage pressure right now in all industries and that’s driven by a historically low national labor force participation rate,” Grifith said.
In an open email to all employees, new Vail CEO Kirsten Lynch, acknowledged that the increased pay won’t solve “every concern and piece of feedback” she has received from employees over the start of her tenure. But, she said it is “a first step in a new direction” for the company. Vail has been criticized for high ticket prices, long lines and poor labor relations, most notably with Park City Mountain Resort ski patrollers—a story that made national news. According to a report in The Colorado Sun, the company sold 2.1 million of its Epic passes last off-season, a 76% increase from the 2019-2020 season. Combined with poor early season conditions at many mountains, this led to widespread complaints of overcrowding, prompting skiers to question the company’s priorities.
“One of my biggest takeaways from these past 100 days is the importance of each of you—our team,” Lynch wrote to Vail staff. “We have a mission that we all know and love: ‘Experience of a Lifetime.’ You are the core of this mission. We cannot create an ‘Experience of a Lifetime’ for our guests without first creating an ‘Experience of a Lifetime’ for you —unfortunately, we have fallen short on that.”
Two weeks ago, Sun Valley Resort announced it is ending its relationship with the Vail-owned Epic Pass in favor of a new partnership with Alterra’s Ikon Pass, Epic’s chief competitor, and the Mountain Collective pass. That arrangement begins in the 2022-2023 season. The Resort has been with Epic for the past three seasons.
Epic, which included seven days at Sun Valley Resort, helped the resort log “a record-breaking number of skier days” in December, according to a report at the time by the Sun Valley Tourism Alliance. As a private company, Sun Valley does not routinely release skier counts, or disclose the number of skiers and riders visiting on an Epic pass. ￼
