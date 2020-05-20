An estimated 90 percent of Idaho businesses were allowed to reopen May 1, according to Gov. Brad Little, with another 5 percent getting the green light this past weekend.
On Saturday, restaurants, gyms and salons got back to business, the second step in Little’s staged reopening of the state’s economy. The first stage, which kicked off at the start of the month, let churches, retail stores, and child-care centers open to the public.
But while most businesses are now permitted to open their doors again, albeit some with limited operations, workers in the Wood River Valley and across Idaho are still feeling the economic effects of the pandemic—and some may continue to feel that impact for months to come.
Eighty-four people filed new unemployment insurance claims in Blaine County in the first full week of May, according to data from the Idaho Department of Labor—a number considerably lower than six weeks prior, when 834 people in the county filed for unemployment insurance, but still considerably higher than the same week last year, when just eight claims were submitted.
Meanwhile, some Idahoans who filed for unemployment benefits at the end of March, just after Idaho businesses deemed non-essential were shut down by a statewide self-isolation order, still haven’t received a check, according to Jan Roeser, South Central Regional Economist for the Idaho Department of Labor.
“It’s devastating. Absolutely devastating,” Roeser said of the virus’s economic impact on tourism-reliant Blaine County. “I cannot believe that this is going to be a short recovery.”
Information about new unemployment insurance claims filed last week, the second full week of May, was not available on the Department of Labor’s website as of Tuesday morning. The state doesn’t provide data on continuing claims by county, either, making it hard to know exactly how many Blaine County workers who filed for benefits in March or April have since returned to work. According to local experts, though, the number of unemployed workers in the Wood River Valley remains unprecedentedly high.
“From the bottom up, what we’re seeing is record unemployment,” Harry Griffith, director of Sun Valley Economic Development, told the Blaine County commissioners Monday.
More than 131,000 claims have been submitted statewide since the first cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Idaho in mid-March. As of the first week of May, there were 65,478 continuous claims from previous weeks.
The downward trend in new unemployment filings in Blaine County mirrors the state as a whole: 5,795 new claims were filed in Idaho during the first week of May, compared to a high of 32,941 claims filed during the week of March 21-28. Still, the number of claims filed in the week of May 2-9 this year was significantly greater than the 773 claims filed during the same week in 2019.
Blaine County’s official unemployment rate for the month of April will be released in a report later this week, Roeser said, providing the first real comprehensive look at the virus’s economic impact locally. The number of people who lost their jobs due to the pandemic in mid or late March weren’t reflected in the department’s March report, she said.
A number of Wood River Valley businesses have once again opened to the public in recent weeks. But whether businesses are allowed to open and whether they draw customers—especially visiting tourists—are two different questions, Roeser noted. The valley’s plentiful opportunities for socially-distanced outdoor recreation, such as camping, may draw visitors this summer, she suggested, but those visitors may not stay at hotels or eat at local restaurants.
“You cannot make up your losses with people traveling through to camp,” Roeser said.
Some nonprofits and charitable organizations in the Wood River Valley have begun to brace themselves for a long-term impact on the local economy. Since its formation in March, the volunteer-run Blaine County Charitable Fund has handed out nearly 90 grants to households in the Wood River Valley, according to co-founder Mary Fauth. The grants, which average about $1,200 per household, have been used to cover a variety of living expenses, including utilities, rent and car or insurance payments.
“The response was pretty fast and furious for the first five weeks of granting,” Fauth said, noting that they reached an average of 25-35 applications per week. Most applicants lived in Ketchum or Hailey, Fauth said, with many working in the construction, housekeeping or service industries.
The organization has seen a “small dip” in applications in recent weeks as some Blaine County residents return to work, she said. But the group has also seen a shift in who is applying for assistance and why.
“Some people are able to go right back to work and pick jobs up where they left off,” Fauth said. “Others are finding that they weren’t able to get the unemployment benefits that they thought or the stimulus money or grants, or the small business assistance, or it wasn’t enough to get them through ramping up their business again.”
Since March, when COVID-19 first hit Idaho and Blaine County, the overwhelmed Idaho Department of Labor has struggled to process the explosive influx of unemployment insurance claims, Roeser said. Some people who filed for such benefits in the earliest weeks of the outbreak still haven’t received a check.
“It’s really difficult when something like this hits all of a sudden,” Roeser said. “We have to look at each and every claim. We can’t just throw the money out there.”
Complicating the department’s workload further are additional emergency unemployment benefits for workers who have been impacted by the pandemic, funded by the federal government and distributed through the state.
“It would have been easier, probably, for the federal government to dump [the money] from a helicopter for people to scramble and grab it,” Roeser said.
As of Monday night, Idaho had 2,455 lab-confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, 19 more than the day before and almost 200 more than a week prior. Blaine County accounted for about one in five of Idaho’s total cases, 508 in all.
Little has said that a future spike in COVID-19 cases could cause Idaho to take steps backward in its plan to reopen. But even if the state does not experience another severe outbreak in the months ahead, Wood River Valley businesses—many of which rely on tourists to stay afloat—are unlikely to bounce back to normal right away, Griffith predicted.
“At the end of the day, we’re going to lose businesses,” he said. “There are going to be a number of businesses that are going to close their doors.”
In the meantime, the Charitable Fund intends to continue granting assistance to households that need it, Fauth said.
“We’re planning to keep serving applicants as they come in,” she said, “knowing it’s going to be a long haul for everybody.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In