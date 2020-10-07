The Blaine County commissioners may consider restricting group gathering sizes in light of a recent uptick in local cases of COVID-19, members of the commission indicated Tuesday, though no decisions have been made yet.
Last Thursday, the county moved from risk level yellow to risk level orange within its coronavirus risk assessment system—shifting the county’s threat level to “high”—based on factors that include case numbers, hospital capacity, testing capabilities and the share of tests with positive results.
The city of Hailey, which saw 42 new cases over the past week, will consider additional coronavirus-related restrictions at a special City Council meeting Wednesday night. Those potential measures include narrowing the list of exemptions for the city’s mask requirement and limiting group gathering sizes when the community is at the orange or red risk level, according to a meeting agenda.
Commissioner Angenie McCleary said Tuesday that she would like to see the commissioners consider instituting a similar limit on gatherings in the county, and Commissioners Jacob Greenberg and Dick Fosbury said they would be open to having such a discussion in the coming weeks.
“I would hold off on making a decision today on [limiting gatherings] and see what Hailey does,” Greenberg said. “I certainly don’t want to wait too long, though, because if we don’t take precautions this thing could get out of hand.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, the South Central Health District’s COVID-19 dashboard listed a total of 669 confirmed and 34 probable cases in Blaine County, with 59 of those cases still being monitored. The bulk of cases reported over the past week have been concentrated in Hailey and Bellevue, Greenberg said.
Meanwhile, cases in nearby Twin Falls County continue to rise, with 38 deaths and 468 of 2,527 total cases still actively being monitored, according to the most recent data available Tuesday afternoon.
The regional nature of Blaine County’s economy, with frequent travel between Twin Falls and the Wood River Valley, poses additional challenges to county health officials, noted former Commissioner Larry Schoen during the public comment period of Tuesday’s meeting. The interdependency of the Magic Valley region makes cooperation between county leaders even more important, Schoen said.
“We have daily commercial traffic in and out of Blaine County [to other Idaho counties], where they have even higher case rates and where attitudes may differ on how best to stay safe,” Schoen said.
Commission candidate Kiki Tidwell weighed in during the public comment period to offer suggestions, too, including the hiring of additional contact tracers. She also suggested tracking and publicly sharing data about COVID patients who work in Blaine County but live in other counties. (The nature of the reporting system, which does not provide information beyond a patient’s county of residence, would make that impossible, McCleary clarified.)
A six-month study of COVID-19 infections among Blaine County residents, however, could shed some additional light on how the virus is spread around the community. The study was first proposed to the county commissioners by a research division of Amazon Web Services, Greenberg said; the National Institutes of Health and St. Luke’s are also supporting the project. As of Tuesday, the study was awaiting approval by the Western Institutional Review Board (a private company that offers review services to institutions), Greenberg said.
The study will focus on two cohorts, according to Greenberg: people older than 40 and those younger than 40 who work in environments where they are at risk of contracting the virus, such as first responders.
If approved, the study would include the testing of people who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms—a capability that St. Luke’s Wood River does not currently have.
“I think the weakest link in our system that we have today is that because of the lack of adequate supplies, the hospital system has too high a standard in limiting testing,” Commissioner Fosbury said. “I’m particularly encouraged to hear that we may be in the very near future able to offer testing to people that are at a low level of symptoms, asymptomatic or they’ve simply been exposed to someone who’s been infected. I’m very hopeful.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(38) comments
Kamala said in the debate if have had Covid it will show up as a pre-existing condition on your future medical file. So if you only lost taste and smell and test positive, you could be denied future medical treatment. Who is first in line to get tested ?
North District Rep is looking out for the dinosaurs. The South District is doing a very lame job of representing their working class voters. Look for new candidates.
“If approved, the study would include the testing of people who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms—a capability that St. Luke’s Wood River does not currently have.”
Can someone from St Luke’s explain why they do not have the capability to test asymptomatic people or those with minimal symptoms? We have many friends out-of-area/state friends who say tests are readily available in their area. They cannot believe how difficult it is to get tested here. In fact, our experience is that you can get tested in Arco easier, and with a quicker result turnarounds, than here in the valley. It would appear that St Luke’s is not doing the job.
It ain't St Luke's. Look to the Republican state for answers why Blaine County is being f'ed over
How are we in the “red” but with no fatalities. Where do we go when people start dying? Purple?
Also, it’s a different thing If all deaths are to unhealthy or senior citizens. We shouldn’t lockdown all of society based on an identifiable risk group. That would be irresponsible. Steps should be taken to protect those who need it. That way we don’t incur all the damage to our children and other people who have issues that lockdowns negativity affect. People need to interact and have services available to them.
This!
We're not in the red. As long as people do everything they can, we can avoid any escalation. Wear a mask, help your local business.
Commissioners- Please, STRONGER MASK MANDATES, with fines if necessary. Please NO REPEAT lockdown. Shutting down the economy is unnecessary if everyone either will, or will be forced to comply with a SIMPLE ASK of WEAR A MASK!!! Over 2 years old with No mask = Stay home, even if "alleged medical" for not wearing a mask. No exceptions... There really is no legitimate physical or medical reason not to wear a mask.
Any law that violates our constitutional rights is unjust and will not be followed. It is our responsibility to protect ourselves. The government shouldn’t replace your parents or your own duty to be a responsible person.
that is what you say to all laws , nobody cares about anarchist views in America we like laws because they keep everyone safe, If there were no laws You would murder and Loot? A mask law will make sense when there’s so many wackos that believe it interferes with their liberty to not catch COVID-19 and die ,
As of Tuesday afternoon, the South Central Health District’s COVID-19 dashboard listed a total of 669 confirmed and 34 probable cases in Blaine County, with 59 of those cases still being monitored. The bulk of cases reported over the past week have been concentrated in Hailey and Bellevue, Greenberg said. When I go to Hailey in Bellevue I see the most amount of people not wearing mask indoors When I go to Hailey in Bellevue I see the most amount of people not wearing mask indoors .... there needs to be a law with mask like there is a law with speeding there is a law with no smoking indoors because secondhand smoke kills, so either you’re a law abiding citizen or you’re a criminal you decide it’s not up for you to decide the laws it’s up to the government we elected
I wear a mask and agree we should all wear them when around others but the law is unconstitutional. There is a line between the two. Private property is private property and the owners get to decide what’s best for them. It’s inconvenient but it’s our right
We need more specific information about where and how Covid is spreading in our communities so that behaviors can change and dangerous situations can be avoided. If we had a toxic spill it would be roped off to protect people from exposure; the virus is far more subtle in how it is spread, but it is a physical process and can be understood and mitigated.
@rpenglish - Nice analogy....
Then talk to a doctor, it’s very simple there is no testing in most of bland County. There is no contact tracing when a positive case is confirmed in Blaine County, schools are already open and kids are getting infected and ending up in the hospital and staff and teachers are dying, not to mention we have the highest rate of tourists coming from other Covid hotspots that want to visit here because we are so lax on the face mask laws. Currently it’s impossible to get tested for COVID-19 unless you’re showing major symptoms 104° temperature ECT, Blaine County does not have the capabilities to test asymptomatic people currently like stated in the article above. My question is how many more kids and teachers have to get infected and or die before we start protecting our kids from the Trump virus
There is contract tracing by the health district. We do not have kids dying in our schools. Acting like a nutjob just gives the right wing antimaskkkers ammunition.
Fix the buildings Jacob! As we have discussed in detail.
People our local government is failing us like trump is with covid19
It’s a pandemic. This isn’t one of those things that can be solved easily. Everyone is learning how to cope. It does require balancing civil liberties with safety in a way that protects our lifestyle. Any law that violates our constitutional rights is unjust and will not be followed. It is our responsibility to protect ourselves. The government shouldn’t replace your parents or your own duty to be a responsible person.
Magnetraxx: “I speed because driving the speed limit would violate my liberties, I smoke cigarettes inside public buildings and cause cancer to innocent people because I will not allow the smoking indoors law to stop my liberties , I Caught COVID-19 and I like to spread covid19 mass infecting other people in Blaine county because I will not give up the liberty to wear a mask, i instead will say I have a “medical condition” so the people that have a true medical condition will get infected and suffer as lying to the general public and police is my liberty ,I am A anarchist and I do not give up my liberties to follow your laws , The government is not my mommy they can’t tell me what to do” 🤣😂
I don’t do any of those things. Driving is not a right and not protected. You can decide to smoke or not smoke.
Breathing in public is not the business of government. I don’t think you’d enjoy it if I dictated to you how to live your life, but you seem to think it’s ok if it’s the other way around? That’s hypocritical and I wouldn’t expect you to abide because of it.
But I love you and want you to live a good life. All I ask is you stay out of mine. Simple
Shut it. Your local officials are taking a measured approach. We have a mask mandate. We have fewer cases than the counties around us who have taken no efforts. You want the morons in charge here?
No testing ,No tracing ,covid19 code red infection rate, These are all great signs of safety for our kids let’s put them back in school says these are all great signs of safety for our kids let’s put them back in school says The school boards Against the local health departments recommendations against the local health departments recommendations, people are moving to Oregon at least they keep their kids safe and don’t risk them in schools right now... Democrats I would say you could stay and try to fix things but Republicans are in control it’s not fixable ,if you want your kids to go back to school safely Oregon is the only option
Go Ducks!!
We’re in a republican state people, The Republican president now has covid19 , of course trump and the Republicans stopped testing nationwide and is moving everyone into a “herd immunity” everyone needs to be infected for it to work if you want to be a true Republican go catch the virus, for all the Democrats were in trouble ,the trump virus president is taking steroids and other drugs that destroy his mental ability to be president , power should be handed to mike pence if trumps is mentally unfit to be president, oh and the kids are lambs to the slaughter of course they’re going to catch Covid and bring it home to the parents ,Blaine county does not care how many people get infected or how many people die,
Blaine county has Republicans leading everything and they decided people have to suffer because it’s a democratic County , so NO testing will be not available , tracing will never happen. and it will never be a lock down ever again no matter how many people die, welcome to Blaine county stay for
Vacation leave with covid19, over 20% Infection rate infection rate,
If Blaine County was truly following any standard they would go into lockdown at 5% infection rate
you crazy
'Blaine county has Republicans leading everything...' Are you on meds, pleasewearamuzzle? Something is not right.
Typical Blaine County privileged hypocrites. Refuse to follow science and data, adopt the single Harvard metric that is two days behind the real data, error prone, and that was created for large populations. Use that to crush our kids education, dreams, and mental health with zero flexibility and without batting an eye. Then decide that it is only a guideline for the adults. Now we know that not even the noble people who adopted Harvard for Blaine believe in it. On to the school board. With one notable exception, thank you Amber Larna, the school board has completely ignored, students, parents, and an entire community. They ignored the petition from Carey that most of the community signed, only to say that they were concerned about culture of the peasants in Carey. In the meantime, you peasants, er folks in Bellevue have until Friday to come up with a rep for the school board. If you don't, the board has a Stone clone ready to go that will represent you and give them another vote against our kids and common sense. If you do not have a rep then you will have no voice.
Carey people haven't had political representation at the county level for decades; nor are they represented at the state level because Hailey, Ketchum and Sun Valley voters overwhelmingly install Democrat candidates. All Conservative and distraught Liberal voters South of Bellevue, in Blaine County, in Camas, Lincoln and Gooding Counties MUST VOTE CONSERVATIVE to regain representation. VOTE WILLIAM THORPE and ERIC PARKER.
Eric Parker is a convicted criminal. If the republicans want votes, maybe they should try to find an honest person who still supports their party. Pretty hard to do.
As opposed to what; unindicted (politically protected) criminals?
Fred and Eva - the school board position is now open county wide ... not just for someone from the specific zone. Put your names in.
You can step up and put your name in or stop complaining when the county commissioners fill the seat. I already agree with the majority of the board on the decisions they’ve made and appreciate the work they’ve done. You would represent your disgruntled demographic.
No need to reply as I know neither of you will step up to do the work ... complain away.
I will. No interested in serving on a corrupt political Public School Board I wish to be abolished.
Abolish democracy? Thanks, but for all its ills it's better than theocracy, dictatorship or monarchy. Don't like it? Run for office or vote for who represents you.
Nice try. 1- The position is not open county wide until Friday. 2- If no one in zone 2 steps up the Stone clone will be appointed by the board to fill the vacancy. That has already been decided. 3- No one else will have a shot at it as the sitting board will make the selection unless someone from zone 2 steps up to the plate. 4- If you support the board you do not have a kid in school nor do you care about kids in general, but rather are more concerned about your own privileged skin and are scared of a disease that you have a 99.87% chance of surviving as per the WHO.
@FreddyD - Fred, you're denying the high infections and spread rates among other Idaho schools. particularly high schools. Thanks to our Board, Blaine has avoided that (so far). You're unsupported "theory" denies Covid reality, thus it is the problem instead of the solution.
100% I am denying the high infection rates in Idaho schools. Where? Which school? Be specific, use data, not hearsay. Blaine hasn't avoided anything? We were Harvard red like everyone else. Only our kids are going to school 2 days a week and not getting an education while all around us kids are chasing their dreams and getting an education. Look around you. Every other school in the area is going to school full time. They are following science and the advice of experts. Not Blaine. We adopted Harvard which is 2 days behind, uses erroneous data, and does not apply to our population. Not even you or the adults who claim it follow it or the whole county would have been locked down last week. Just the kids get to pay the price, not the adults. Every other community is invested in their kids. Not Blaine. Instead, people like you and the board are throwing kids under the bus. Where else can you find a community willing to do that to an entire generation of children because of fear? Even the WHO came out this week with #s that put the global death rate at .13% of those who are infected. Panic away. Keep those kids of your lawn so they do not kill you from a disease that you have 99.87% of recovering from. Do what you need to to stifle their education, their future, and their mental health so that you can sleep better at night. I follow science and data. Where is yours? Prove your theory that the board is saving privileged folks like yourself by crushing kids. Show me the evidence. We are the ONLY county in Idaho to do this. Once again, privileged, selfish, and cowardly.
Facts released by the CDC after 8-9 months of data and science. This is the fatality rate of Covid 19:
0-19 years: 0.00003
20-49 years: 0.0002
50-69 years: 0.005
70+ years: 0.054
no testing = no truth
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In