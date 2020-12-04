Blaine County remained at “critical” risk for the spread of the coronavirus on Thursday, as case numbers and hospitalizations mounted across Idaho—and much of the United States.
The assessment was made through the county’s COVID-19 risk model, which is updated every Thursday. The latest assessment on Dec. 3 used data from Nov. 22-28.
“Blaine County’s average new case rate is in the critical zone,” the county’s online informational dashboard states. St. Luke’s Wood River is feeling a “moderate impact” from the mounting caseload, according to the dashboard, while regional hospitals “are operating at a high impact.”
Countywide, 21 confirmed new cases and three probable cases were recorded Wednesday. There have been 1,229 confirmed and 92 probable cases recorded in Blaine County since the beginning of the pandemic in March, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported.
During the last full week of November, Blaine County’s rate of positive coronavirus tests stood at 15.4 percent. The number of new daily cases per 100,000 residents, based on a seven-day average, was 45.9. Both of those figures meet the criteria of the “critical” risk category, the highest of the four categories in the county’s model.
Twenty-three new cases were recorded in the 18-29 age group during the seven-day period informing the dashboard, the highest of all age categories. Fifteen new cases were recorded in the 50-59 age group, and 10 cases in the 40-49 age group. Other age categories in the county had fewer cases.
Meanwhile, the state of Idaho continued to log high single-day increases in coronavirus cases this week, with 1,429 new confirmed and probable cases reported on Wednesday. The state’s total number of cases recorded since March was 104,734 on Wednesday, with 991 deaths attributed to coronavirus-related illnesses.
St. Luke’s doctor worried about winter surge
On Wednesday, the St. Luke’s Health System reported that three patients were being treated at St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center for COVID-19 illnesses, with an additional 30 COVID patients being treated at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls.
One Wood River Valley doctor who has been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic is expressing concern that those numbers might soon grow higher.
Dr. Deb Robertson, medical director of the Emergency Department at St. Luke’s Wood River, said she is seeing an uptick in patients with COVID-19 coming to the emergency room, and she’s bracing for more. Health-care workers are “anxious” that numerous people were exposed to the coronavirus over Thanksgiving, she said, and case numbers could increase over the next several days.
Robertson said it is critical that people not let their guard down because health-care facilities—including St. Luke’s Wood River—remain under severe duress from COVID-19. In the winter, she noted, a local increase in visitor numbers—along with people going skiing and sometimes getting hurt—correlates with an uptick in patients at St. Luke’s Wood River. While the facility is prepared for seasonal fluctuations, she said, the addition of COVID-19 patients stresses the system.
“We feel like our fingers are plugging the dike right now,” Robertson said.
If people don’t follow suggested guidelines to slow the spread of the virus—wearing masks, social distancing, practicing diligent hand hygiene and limiting social groups—the dike could “burst,” she said.
On Tuesday night, Robertson noted, all but three ICU beds at the St. Luke’s Boise and Twin Falls hospitals were filled with patients.
“Those realities add a lot of stress,” she said.
Joy Prudek, public relations manager for St. Luke’s Wood River, said 145 employees in the entire St. Luke’s Health System were out Thursday for COVID-related reasons.
Robertson said St. Luke’s staff members are anxious and stressed, and are also troubled by people who deny the science and facts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s demoralizing,” she said.
While some elective surgeries have been canceled, so far everyone requiring emergency healthcare is receiving it, Robertson said. However, more surges in COVID-19 cases could be problematic. She said the hospital is prepared to handle a crisis, which she likened to a snowstorm.
But, she asked, “What if the snowstorm never stops?”
Vaccine candidates show promise
This week, that storm continued its gale-force sweep across the country. On Wednesday, the United States recorded the highest number of COVID-related deaths in a single day, 2,804, and the highest number of hospitalizations, 100,226. Nationally, there have been 13,822,249 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began last winter, the federal Centers for Disease Control reported Thursday, with 272,525 deaths attributed to COVID-related illnesses.
But there is some reason for optimism on the horizon. COVID-19 vaccine candidates from pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Moderna are scheduled to be reviewed for emergency-use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The Pfizer application will be considered Dec. 10, followed by Moderna on Dec. 17.
Pfizer announced last month that its vaccine candidate was 95 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 in late-stage clinical trials. The company stated that it could release up to 50 million doses by the end of the year, with about half of those—enough for 12.5 million people—allocated for the United States.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare stated Wednesday that it is preparing for possible delivery of doses of an FDA-approved vaccine before the end of the year. The vaccine candidates—both of which require two doses per person—would, if approved, be administered first to health-care providers and the staff and residents of long-term care facilities, the agency said. The state has purchased a specialized freezer to store COVID-19 vaccines for each of Idaho’s seven health districts.
The state Vaccine Advisory Committee will meet on Friday, Dec. 4, to continue working on plans to receive and administer the vaccines in Idaho.
Health experts have predicted that it will likely be well into 2021 before average-risk Americans will have access to FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccines.
