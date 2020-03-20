As drive-thru testing centers pop up throughout the country, St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center was the first to appear in Idaho.
The drive-thru opened on Tuesday, and since then streams of cars have gone through the parking lot at St. Luke’s south of Ketchum in the hope of getting tested. St. Luke’s Wood River could not confirm how many cars had come through nor how many people had been tested as of press deadline Thursday.
The testing center is open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., until further notice.
According to Dr. Laura Mc-George, St. Luke’s System Service Line medical director for primary and specialty care, the purpose of the drive-thru is to alleviate strain on medical facilities while providing access for people who may need to be tested.
Those who believe they are symptomatic can call 208-381-9500 to communicate with a nurse who will triage symptoms and decide whether they meet threshold to prompt testing.
Current criteria for testing includes shortness of breath, coughing, body aches, a fever of 100 degrees or more and potential exposure to the virus either through travel or person-to-person contact. Asymptomatic people will not be tested.
McGeorge said the response from the community has all been good, and that just knowing there is a drive-thru testing center has relieved some stress for people in the area.
“People are tremendously grateful to have that opportunity,” she said.
No appointment is necessary to go to the drive-thru and McGeorge encourages continued mitigation measures including hand washing, social distancing and maintaining healthy diet and exercise.
As of Thursday afternoon, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare was reporting 11 cases of COVID-19 in Idaho, though new cases continue to be declared on a near daily basis, including an additional case in Kootenai County on Thursday. So far, nearly half of Idaho’s cases have been in Blaine County.
I hope the Mt. Express will report a bit more on the drive-in testing. I've heard from one set of friends with symptoms that it takes 8 or more days for results. On the other hand, I believe a recent article indicated that someone got tetst results almost immediately. Also, this article indicates that people with symptoms have been turned away from testing. Why? Finally, now that the spread is "within the community" I would think that contact with someone with the virus - or having traveled recently - are no longer the sole appropriate criteria for testing.
you can still be sick without any signs this is why testing should be for anybody and everybody. Then we know after 14 days or 3 weeks people aren't sick
by testing we all know if you're sick or not just would also help speed up the recovery of the valley I've also mention this under the mayor but you know mr little man can't get it together
