Facilitators and participants in an antibody study and testing initiative led by the Ketchum Fire Department and the Blaine County Ambulance District began receiving their results roughly one week after being tested. Some were surprised by those results and all who were interviewed for this story agreed that antibodies in their systems will not change their efforts to social distance and maintain proper self-protection when in the community.
Johannes Thum, a part-time firefighter for Wood River Fire & Rescue who was selected for the countywide study, said he received his results about one week after his blood draw. He tested positive for antibodies, a result that he said didn’t really surprise him after he had COVID-19 symptoms in early March.
Thum told the Mountain Express that at the beginning of March he suspected he had the virus after an onset of symptoms that left him sicker than he had ever felt in his life. Thum self-isolated right away and tried on two occasions to get tested at two separate facilities in the county for coronavirus. Because his symptoms did not meet the severity for testing, he never got tested for the virus.
After four days of acute symptoms, Thum said it took about two weeks before he felt back to normal. Due to the wildfire-like spread of the virus in Blaine County in mid-March, Thum said, it’s probably pretty likely that more people were infected with the virus than might be evident from testing numbers.
That said, testing positive for antibodies doesn’t mean much right now, as scientists continue their efforts to identify whether antibody presence means immunity and how long that immunity lasts.
“No one really knows what it means if you do have them,” Thum said of the antibodies in his blood.
All Ketchum Fire Department employees were tested apart from the study just to get a gauge of infection. Miles Canfield, a captain and paramedic with the Ketchum Fire Department, tested negative for antibodies and was surprised with his results.
Canfield said he had COVID-19 symptoms at the end of February/beginning of March, but at the time there were no reported cases of the novel virus in the state, and the world was still focused on Wuhan, China.
“This floored me,” Canfield said of the sickness he endured.
Normally a healthy person who gets his flu shot annually, he said fever, chills, a sore throat, lethargy and a dry cough all pointed to the coronavirus and left Canfield making the decision to self-isolate in his home, mostly to avoid infecting his own family. His daughter had a major Nordic ski race at the beginning of March, and Canfield didn’t want to get her sick—even if it was just the flu—and ruin her chances of competing in California.
By the time he was tested for antibodies last month, he had already convinced himself that he had had the virus, but the results indicated otherwise.
“A reminder that I am still vulnerable,” Canfield told the Mountain Express on Monday.
Regardless of whether he had tested positive for the antibodies, Canfield said the most important thing the community can do is to practice social distancing and wear masks when in public, setting a standard for second-home owners and visitors to follow when they come into town. Canfield said it would be powerful in the long run to have a united front from the community when it comes to self-protection and make it known that “we wear masks here.”
“We just don’t want to go back to where we were,” he said.
At one point, Blaine County was considered to have the highest per-capita infection rate in the country. Currently, it ranks second in confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide behind Ada County, which has more than 20 times the population of Blaine.
The study and testing initiative, which began at the beginning of May and tested 400 Blaine County residents in its first round, also served as an opportunity for facilitators to get a sense of the population and whether they’re interested in more studies along those same lines.
Ketchum Fire Department Senior Lt. and paramedic Lara McLean said participants were thankful for the chance to help provide data that should lead to clearer answers on what antibodies mean for this virus.
McLean, who is secretary treasurer for the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 4758 union, facilitated blood draws for the testing study and also got antibody tested herself, separate from the study. She tested negative for antibodies, which McLean said did not surprise her since she never had symptoms. She attributes that to using proper disinfecting measures and personal protective equipment effectively. McLean helped to transfer dozens of sick patients from St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center to Twin Falls and Boise during the peak of the pandemic in Blaine County. While she admits there's some luck involved, the fact that the ambulances, drivers and support staff all used appropriate measures in handling these potential infectious patients, and that McLean herself never fell ill, “means that those measures work,” she said.
Keller Gibson, a paid-on-call firefighter and EMT with the Ketchum Fire Department, was out of the game for most of the pandemic’s peak, recovering from a knee surgery that occurred on March 6. Gibson still tested positive for antibodies, something that befuddled her given the isolation she was in during her medical recovery. The only people she was in contact with were her parents—neither of whom showed symptoms of the virus.
At the end of March, Gibson said, she had some cold-like symptoms such as a stuffy nose, but never thought she had contracted the novel coronavirus. However, she said her results won’t change her actions to social distance and use a face mask. Still down for the count and recovering from the surgery, Gibson said the results do not mean she is in the clear until the question of what the presence of antibodies actually means is answered.
Gibson also said she knows of people in the community who tested positive for the virus but negative for antibodies, indicating that infection may not result in antibodies in every case or that tests can sometimes return false results.
As of last week, Albany College, a partner in the county’s study and testing project, had not yet received all the test results from the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle—where the blood samples are being tested. When all the results are gathered, the preliminary data will be sent to Blaine County officials to release to the community, according to Colleen McLaughlin, chairwoman of the Department of Population Health Science at Albany College.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(6) comments
Someone needs to write a story about the different types of testing and how accurate each test is.
In summary, we're all test subjects, not unlike previous pandemics.
The tests mean nothing. The so called social distancing means nothing. The masks are worthless and the whole phony crisis is the biggest hoax since 911. If no one wore a mask or gloves or so called social distanced themselves from others all over the world for the last 3 months there would be no difference in these fallacious numbers these fools in the media, the government, and the medical world are forcing down your throat. You are all victims of a notorious lie as evidenced by numerous state officials ( most notably in Washington) who have already admitted they have inflated death rates by claiming that gunshot victims died of covid 19. The unconstitutional lock downs and the denial of our right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness are just the beginning of an insidious process of control and compliance. You are kidding youtselves if you think it's going to stop here.
Wow!!! A world wide hoax!!!
FYI Berean
“Tin foil is stiffer than aluminum foil. It tends to give a slight tin taste to food wrapped in it, which is a major reason it has largely been replaced by aluminium and other materials for wrapping food. ... The first audio recordings on phonograph cylinders were made on tin foil.” Along with hats
can you say autoimmune disease?? certain folks, a fractional amount will be found to be very predisposed to it like anaphylaxis. many get stung but very few die. Dont fear being alive and for sure dont fear dying.....we all will
In other words; they don't have a clue what is going on with the Chinese Virus.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In