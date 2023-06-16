As high numbers of new residents moved to Blaine County during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Census Bureau likely undercounted the county’s population, analysis by the region’s primary business development organization indicates.
In a presentation to the Sun Valley City Council earlier this month, Harry Griffith, executive director of the Ketchum-based nonprofit Sun Valley Economic Development, said indicators of migration into Blaine County from 2020 to 2022 signify that the county’s population has been notably under-represented.
“We’ve seen significant growth,” Griffith said, noting that the Census Bureau determined that the county’s population increased from 24,275 in April 2020 to 24,866 in July 2022.
However, in examining new driver’s license registrations, new homeowner tax-exemption filings and Internal Revenue Service tax filings, SVED determined the Census Bureau’s reported Blaine County population increase of slightly less than 600 people is low, Griffith said.
The Census Bureau—which counts people at their residence—stands by its methodology but does acknowledge that miscounts occur. That is what happened in Blaine County, Griffith said, with other population indicators suggesting some 800 to 1,000 new residents settled in Blaine County in the period analyzed.
“The problem is the census data, quite frankly, is wrong,” Griffith told Sun Valley leaders. “It definitely undercounted.”
The number of net registrations for new driver’s licenses over the period was slightly over 600, SVED discovered, but that figure does not account for “trailing family,” particularly children not old enough to drive. Including estimated family members associated with those registrations, the number of new residents is closer to 800, SVED determined.
In analyzing IRS tax filings in Blaine County, data indicates the number of new residents added from 2020 to 2022 was just under 1,000, SVED determined.
Net new “homeowner exemptions”—a filing full-time resident homeowners can make to receive a reduction in property taxes—put the estimated number of new residents slightly over the Census Bureau calculation, including “trailing family,” SVED concluded.
Numbers from the decennial census—last conducted in 2020—are used to determine apportionment of seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, distribution of federal funding and the determination of state legislative districts. Results from other counts can be used for a variety of purposes and assessments by public agencies and businesses.
Influx of new residents is slowing
While the well-documented trend of people moving to mountain communities during the COVID-19 pandemic has been robust, that trend is slowing down in Blaine County, Griffith said.
In 2019, the Blaine County Department of Motor Vehicles tallied 671 new license registrations and 538 cancellations, for a net gain of 133, SVED reported. The net gain jumped to 438 in 2020 and dropped to 126 in 2021, when 844 new registrations slightly outpaced 718 cancellations. In 2022, the net gain dropped again, to 53.
Now, in-migration is below the long-term average, Griffith said.
“Some of the influx is slowing,” he said.
From 2020 to 2022, driver’s license data indicates that more people left Bellevue and Carey than relocated there, while net gains were recorded in the northern Wood River Valley. Registrations had a net gain of 189 in Hailey, 340 in Ketchum and 167 in Sun Valley, SVED reported.
Data collected by SVED also indicates that Blaine County is becoming wealthier—with an increasing wealth gap—and older.
In 2020, 886 new IRS tax filers in the county had an average adjusted gross income of $305,000, SVED determined. Meanwhile, the average adjusted gross income of 606 lost tax filers—people who left the county—was $82,000.
“So, what we’re seeing is a bit of a stratification, with a number of wealthier people coming here and people that are having to earn their livings, and perhaps are housing-burdened or not getting the hours they need to pay the bills, leaving the community,” Griffith said.
The conclusion that Blaine County is getting significantly wealthier is also backed up by Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation data, Griffith said.
Banking deposits held in Blaine County increased 46% over the three-year period of 2020 to 2022, SVED discovered, spiking from slightly over $1 billion in 2020 to slightly more than $1.5 billion in 2022. The figure was slightly more than $800 million in 2019.
DMV data from 2019 to 2022 indicated that in each year the average age of people moving to Blaine County significantly exceeded the average age of people leaving. In all four years, the average age of new registrants was between 40 and 50, while the average age of people who canceled their registrations ranged from about 37 to 40.
“So, we’re seeing stratification both in terms of wealth and age,” Griffith said. ￼
