While SVED’s Harry Griffith says the Census Bureau undercounted Blaine County residents, but Bureau stands behind its data.

As high numbers of new residents moved to Blaine County during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Census Bureau likely undercounted the county’s population, analysis by the region’s primary business development organization indicates.

In a presentation to the Sun Valley City Council earlier this month, Harry Griffith, executive director of the Ketchum-based nonprofit Sun Valley Economic Development, said indicators of migration into Blaine County from 2020 to 2022 signify that the county’s population has been notably under-represented.

“We’ve seen significant growth,” Griffith said, noting that the Census Bureau determined that the county’s population increased from 24,275 in April 2020 to 24,866 in July 2022.

