Environmental goals would put Blaine County on track to cut its carbon dioxide emissions within its jurisdiction by 60% by 2030, according to modeling conducted by Blaine County Sustainability Manager Lynne Barker.
Barker outlined the county’s projections through a feasibility analysis presented to the Blaine County Commissioners at their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday.
The model is based on goals set by elected leaders across Blaine County in the past several years. Fiscal year 2021 saw officials adopt ambitious goals for total clean energy dependence to reflect the urgency of climate change, and to transform the transportation, building and energy sectors to reduce the county’s impact on the ongoing climate crisis, Barker said.
By 2025, the county looks to use 75% clean energy to power municipal operations. By 2030, the county hopes to take that number to 100%. By 2035, the analysis set a goal of 100% clean electricity across the community, relying on clean energy sources like solar and hydroelectric power.
Blaine County government will also begin moving all its fleets and equipment to 100% clean energy. The timeline concludes at 2045, at which time the county intends to have 100% clean energy deployed for all uses.
In 2018, Blaine County conducted a greenhouse gas inventory to track the primary sources of emissions and to set a baseline as to how exactly the county could reduce emissions across the board in the future. That year, the county put out the equivalent of 336,107 metric tons of carbon dioxide. That’s roughly equivalent to the total yearly emissions of 73,000 typical gasoline-powered passenger vehicles, according to estimates from the Environmental Protection Agency.
The largest source of the county’s emissions were found to be predominately in transportation fuels at nearly 40% of the county’s total carbon dioxide output. Electricity uses notched around 32% of the total output, with natural gas and propane sitting at 23% of total output.
According to Barker’s analysis, the greenhouse gas inventory did not include air travel at Friedman Memorial Airport, however, the analysis estimated that air travel related emissions add an additional 21,344 metric tons to the county’s greenhouse inventory — the equivalent of over 4,500 cars’ average yearly carbon dioxide emissions.
The analysis stated that residential energy, which includes electricity and natural gas, contributes nearly 40% of the county’s residential emissions. On-road gasoline transportation contributed 28% of total emissions output and on-road diesel transportation contributed 12% of the output.
Based on the numbers in the greenhouse gas inventory, the county’s feasibility analysis called for drastic changes to the current levels of output at nearly every sector of the county’s economy, which includes transportation, building and municipal services.
The analysis called for an 80% reduction in power intensity of carbon emitting sources by 2030. The plan called for the switch to clean energy for municipal use, and to expand local distributed solar, water and other clean power sources.
The analysis calls for a 22% annual growth in local, clean energy generation capacity through 2030. ￼
