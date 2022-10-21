17-08-25 Wood River Inn solar 3.jpg (copy) (copy)

Blaine County’s long-term energy plans call for greater reliance on solar and hydroelectric power.

Environmental goals would put Blaine County on track to cut its carbon dioxide emissions within its jurisdiction by 60% by 2030, according to modeling conducted by Blaine County Sustainability Manager Lynne Barker.

Barker outlined the county’s projections through a feasibility analysis presented to the Blaine County Commissioners at their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday.

The model is based on goals set by elected leaders across Blaine County in the past several years. Fiscal year 2021 saw officials adopt ambitious goals for total clean energy dependence to reflect the urgency of climate change, and to transform the transportation, building and energy sectors to reduce the county’s impact on the ongoing climate crisis, Barker said.

