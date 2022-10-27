The Hunger Coalition (copy)

The Hunger Coalition’s Bloom Campus is in southern Bellevue.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The Hunger Coalition will cut back on food pick-up opportunities at its Bellevue pantry from weekly to twice-a-month starting in November.

The change will be due primarily to understaffing and a marked increase in local demand for food assistance.

“I am heartbroken about this, and, hopefully, it’s temporary,” said Hunger Coalition Co-Executive Director Naomi Spence.

