The Hunger Coalition’s Bloom Campus is in southern Bellevue.

The Hunger Coalition is asking people to voluntarily cut back on food pick-ups at its Bellevue pantry from weekly to once every two weeks starting in November.

The change will be due primarily to understaffing and a marked increase in local demand for food assistance. 

“I am heartbroken about this, and, hopefully, it’s temporary,” said Hunger Coalition Co-Executive Director Naomi Spence.

Correction

An earlier version of this story stated that The Hunger Coalition serves about 600 people each week. It serves 600 families. 

