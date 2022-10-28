The Hunger Coalition is asking people to voluntarily cut back on food pick-ups at its Bellevue pantry from weekly to once every two weeks starting in November.
The change will be due primarily to understaffing and a marked increase in local demand for food assistance.
“I am heartbroken about this, and, hopefully, it’s temporary,” said Hunger Coalition Co-Executive Director Naomi Spence.
Spence said three food distributions each week have been serving about 600 families recently, a marked increase over last October when 280 people lined up for food assistance.
The vast majority of those taking food from The Hunger Coalition come only once a month or once every two weeks already, she said this week. The hope is that fewer food distributions will give Hunger Coalition staff a rest.
Fellow Co-Executive Director Brooke Pace-McKenna said The Hunger Coalition spends about $12,000 each week in wholesale food costs. Since January, about 20 new families have been coming to The Hunger Coalition each week, she said.
The Hunger Coalition is located at the Bloom Community Food Center at 110 Honeysuckle St. in Bellevue.
Food distribution is offered there every Monday and Thursday from 1-6:30 p.m. and at Hemingway Elementary School in Ketchum every Thursday from 3:30–4:30 p.m.
Pace-McKenna said the nonprofit’s annual operations budget of $3 million is as high as it’s ever been since The Hunger Coalition was founded in 2004. She said the current staff of 20 full-time workers, the most ever employed by the organization, is stretched to the limit.
“If we keep going at this pace, we will come apart at the seams,” Pace-McKenna said.
Along with staff shortages, food supply-chain issues have complicated the food distribution process.
“Last week, an entire truckload of food did not arrive,” Pace-McKenna said.
According to Pace-McKenna, The Hunger Coalition is not suffering from a lack of donor funding. She said the organization, which does not rely on tax funding, is fundraising “all year long” to maintain its services.
“This is all about staff bandwidth,” she said. “Our priority is to serve people in crisis.”
Spence said she hopes to mobilize volunteers to boost food assistance as soon as possible.
“Our call to arms is for volunteers,” Spence said. “We need to see our community step up to meet the need.”
I have been a donor to HC. I am struggling to make sense of the numbers in this article. HC budget is $3mm. Payroll is about 1/3 of that (per 990). HC is burdened with replicating the infrastructure of a grocery store (purchasing, receiving, sorting, storing, distributing, etc.) plus fundraising, but without the scale economies. Their food budget is only $625K (52 weeks @$12k). That seems low--is it heavily supplemented with in-kind donations? $3mm for 600 people is $5k each per year. Per USDA, their "liberal" food budget per person is $450 per week, or $5200 per year. The US average is about 2/3 of that. Would it get more food to more people to give them cash instead of food? Much lower cost to distribute, and less prescriptive in terms of diet. I dunno--the numbers in the article just don't make sense.
