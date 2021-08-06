Blaine County Commissioners continued the 2022 fiscal year budgetary process on Tuesday, tentatively approving the budget for the county’s Ambulance District and moving towards finalizing the county’s draft budget.
Thus far, commissioners have heard presentations from the county’s Public Defender’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office, the Prosecutor’s Office and several less-public facing departments including facilities, assessor, waterways and GIS, according to the county’s Board of Commissioners agenda from June 16.
As departments continue to look to fill employment positions through the Wood River Valley’s housing crisis, the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office is asking for additional funding to allow for a housing stipend for patrol deputies, who are required to live within county limits. In a report presented to county commissioners, the Sheriff’s Office stated they were asking for a housing allowance of $500 per month for certified patrol deputies, a total allowance of $114,000 for the county patrol team and $66,000 for the Ketchum patrol team.
“The cost of living in Blaine County has made recruiting and retaining extremely challenging,” the report states. “This year we have had employees living in motels, receiving multiple rent increases and being priced out of the market.”
Blaine County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Will Fruehling said on Thursday that this is the first time the sheriff’s office has asked for a housing allowance, adding that it is prompted by the county’s “high cost of housing.”
“We have recently given job offers to a couple people that ultimately turned the offer down because they could not find housing,” he told the Express in an email.
The request adds to a common narrative across the Wood River Valley. Earlier this week, Hailey Police Chief Steve England told the Express that the department has had difficulties hiring new law enforcement due to the lack of affordable housing in the valley.
“With the housing market spiking, it’s hard to find anyone willing to come up here,” England said. “You have people accepting jobs, then rescinding their offers.”
The Sheriff’s Office is seeking the stipend “for retention purposes,” Fruehling said.
“With the current housing market, living here has become more and more difficult for our staff.”
Those market prices were reflected in the department’s presentation to the county, noting that according to Sun Valley Real Estate, the average sale price for a single-family home is up 60%.
In total, the Sheriff’s Office is requesting $3,038,377 for its operating budget, an increase of $345,239 from the 2021 budget, a 12.8% increase. The Ketchum Patrol Team, a division of the Sheriff’s Office, is requesting an operating budget of $1,372,123, an increase of $293,313 from fiscal year 2021, a 27.2% increase. The county’s detention center, also operated by the Sheriff’s Office, is requesting an operational budget of $2,478,965, an increase of $3,317.
Fiscal year 2022 begins on Oct. 1.
This pains me as being an Idaho native and living in Austin Texas. It's the same story down here in Austin to some extent. People outside the high flying tech/finance markets can't afford a home now. In Sun Valley and Ketchum's case, the area revolves around people working services jobs to provide for tourists. Outside cash and high offers from people escaping other areas is destroying what they seek. I don't think it will improve until those that fuel home sales in coastal and other overprice markets come back down to earth.
Why do this as just a housing stipend? Why. It just increase their pay $500/mo? What’s the benefit of the stipend—would it be taken away at some point?
There certain circumstances where the employee may not have to pay taxes on a housing allowance such as remote locations with unavailable housing.
