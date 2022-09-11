4ECA1619-DEC2-4F87-ABF9-A0618C3EF0EF.jpeg

Spread of the Ross Fork Fire in northern Blaine County slowed on Saturday, growing by about 1,000 acres amid cooler, calmer conditions that allowed firefighters to make progress in securing some edges of the fire perimeter.

The fire was measured at just over 36,700 acres Saturday night and remains only 2% contained.

The wildfire is burning in the headwaters of the Salmon River on its southeast side, in the remote Ross Fork Basin on its southwest side, and into the Sawtooth Wilderness on the northwest side. On the northeast side, crews are working to hold the fire on the east side of state Highway 75 in the Sawtooth Valley and south of Alturas Lake.

gfoley@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments