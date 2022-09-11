Spread of the Ross Fork Fire in northern Blaine County slowed on Saturday, growing by about 1,000 acres amid cooler, calmer conditions that allowed firefighters to make progress in securing some edges of the fire perimeter.
The fire was measured at just over 36,700 acres Saturday night and remains only 2% contained.
The wildfire is burning in the headwaters of the Salmon River on its southeast side, in the remote Ross Fork Basin on its southwest side, and into the Sawtooth Wilderness on the northwest side. On the northeast side, crews are working to hold the fire on the east side of state Highway 75 in the Sawtooth Valley and south of Alturas Lake.
Crews have taken preliminary actions to protect the historic Galena Lodge in the northern Wood River Valley, fire officials said Saturday. The Galena Lodge area is under a “set” evacuation status, meaning people should be prepared to leave on short notice.
“Thick smoke across the Ross Fork Fire area will continue to limit fire growth again today but if the smoke clears, we may see active fire behavior this afternoon,” an update Sunday morning from the Sawtooth National Forest stated.
Firefighters made the most progress on the eastern side of the fire Saturday, fire officials said, and will work to “mop up”—the process of eliminating hot spots—some fire edges today, from Alturas Lake to the south, along the South Fork of the Salmon River.
Hotshot crews are hiking into the forest above the headwaters of the Salmon River to look for opportunities to stop the fire there, fire officials said. Crews will also continue to look for and contain any small spot fires on the east side of the Upper Salmon River that were caused by embers pushed by high winds last Thursday.
Crews successfully completed a “burnout”—a process that uses flames to remove unburned fuel to stop fire progression—Saturday near the Alturas Creek Road and state Highway 75 junction. The burnout was conducted to stop future fire spread to the north and east.
Crews will continue to protect structures in Cabin Creek, Pole Creek and other areas in the Sawtooth Valley, fire officials said.
Smoke limited aviation operations on Saturday, fire officials said. Helicopters will conduct water drops today if conditions permit.
The Forest Service and Idaho Department of Lands today initiated Stage 1 fire restrictions in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area and the Ketchum and Fairfield ranger districts. Stage 1 fire restrictions prohibit fires except with gas stoves and grills or in specially designated areas using a metal or concrete fire structure.
In a community meeting held by fire officials Saturday evening in Ketchum, SNRA Deputy Area Ranger Bobbi Filbert said crews are taking a “full suppression” approach to the fire and are “using all of the tools” available. A weather system with some moisture is predicted to move into the region this week and could help suppress the fire, she said.
A high-level Type 2 federal firefighting team is working on the fire with 692 people, 13 hand crews, 50 engines, nine helicopters and a small number of scooper planes that have been gathering water from nearby lakes, including Redfish Lake.
Highway 75 in northern Blaine County has been open continuously for the last three days. However, the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office has warned that the highway is subject to closure at any time and travelers are advised to check the Idaho Transportation Department website for updates.
A mandatory evacuation order is in place for all homes and campgrounds in the Pettit Lake Road and Cabin Creek Road areas, Sawtooth City, Smiley Creek, Alturas Lake and Beaver Creek. A vast zone of the Sawtooth National Forest is also closed to public access.
The Ross Fork Fire was started by a lightning strike on Aug. 14 in a remote section of forest west of Smiley Creek and burned slowly for numerous days. A “high wind event” caused the blaze to erupt over Labor Day weekend.
With the fire still growing and minimal containment established, the Forest Service has set an estimated containment date of Oct. 31.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In