The Blaine County Ambulance District—a sub-board of the Blaine County Board of Commissioners—is moving forward with a strategic plan to meet the growing demand for emergency-response services across the county.
In meetings this month, county commissioners—acting as the district board—reviewed a needs assessment for services and analyzed how the district can allocate resources to meet those needs.
The Ambulance District funds the ambulance services of the Ketchum and Carey fire departments and the Wood River Fire Protection District, which serves rural areas of southern Blaine County. Collectively, those agencies operate more than 10 on-call ambulances. The district also maintains a relationship with Sun Valley Helicopter Ski Guides for emergency life-flight operations.
A county property-tax levy covers 75% of the district’s budget. An additional 25% is paid for by ambulance fees.
The total expenditure for the Ambulance District in 2020 exceeded $2.9 million. That’s likely to grow along with the county’s population; already, the board expects costs for fiscal year 2022 to surpass the financial needs of the last few years. However, as more property taxes are collected due to the ever-increasing valuation of property in the county, it is projected that the revenue will keep up with increasing costs.
The district also has approximately $1.5 million in cash reserves that it can tap into.
“We have the ability to provide support to our contractors,” said County Commissioner Dick Fosbury, who hopes to use the cash reserves to help pay for initiatives to improve emergency services.
“If we are retaining more than we should, should we put those funds to use?” he asked. “We calculated an excess of over one and a half million dollars. We have an opportunity to improve capital investments to provide a level of service our community needs.”
The primary study of the strategic plan and needs analysis showed that because of the growing population, total call volume for requests for emergency response-vehicles has risen over the last few years. However, incident growth has trended down over that same time span.
The analysis also concluded that evaluating time of day, day of the week, and months of the calls and incidents helps better prepare the district to match staff with expected call load. It also indicates the best time to keep ambulances in service for optimal efficiency and for the best allocation of public funds. The study found that 72% of all calls to the district ambulances happen in a 13-hour window from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Response time for the various agencies by the first arriving ambulances is the most favorable in the state Highway 75 corridor near and south of Ketchum/Sun Valley.
Total EMS responses within the study area was 3,021 incidents for 2018–2020. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In