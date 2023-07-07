When Wood River High School graduation speaker Anay Gil-Salinas told her classmates, “Don’t let anyone ever tell you that you don’t have what it takes,” few among them knew just how hard she fought to stay in the Wood River Valley, finish high school and get accepted into college.
In August, Gil-Salinas will head to Syracuse University, where she plans to study forensic science and biochemistry.
Gil-Salinas was born in Idaho but moved to several different states throughout her childhood while her mother worked two or three jobs in order to support Gil-Salinas and her siblings.
About five years ago, the family returned to Hailey and Gil-Salinas started her freshman year at Wood River High School. However, because the cost of living was unaffordable, they returned to her mother’s hometown in Mexico before she finished the school year. About a year later, Gil-Salinas decided to come back on her own.
She was determined to finish high school and go to college, and the United States provided her the best opportunity. And, she had contacts in the Wood River Valley.
It was difficult to re-enter high school after being gone for a year, but Gil-Salinas eventually found support among her friends and teachers.
“It was like having a family of my own,” she said.
Only those closest to Gil-Salinas knew she was on her own—working and paying rent in order to be able to finish school.
It was harder to find good jobs when she was 15, she said, but it got easier as she got older, especially being bilingual. It was also hard to find a room to rent, she said, because people had reservations about why she was living on her own.
When she did find herself in a housing predicament, Gil-Salinas had friends with whom she could stay. When she was falling behind in school, she said there were teachers she turned to for resources and support. But for the most part, Gil-Salinas didn’t want to ask for help. “I don’t want people to feel bad for me,” she said. “I just want to be like any other kid.”
For a while, she worked at McDonald’s after school, her shift ending at midnight. She also worked before school in the bakery at Albertsons, beginning her shift at 4 a.m.
“I’ve always worked full time and gone to school full time,” she said.
It wasn’t easy, she said, but she got used to it. She loved school, and she loved challenging herself with AP classes.
There were a number of people along the way who told her she couldn’t do it, Gil-Salinas said, and told her she had to quit school to focus on work.
Michel Sewell, school-wide enrichment coordinator for the Blaine County School District, was one of the few adults Gil-Salinas eventually let into her personal world.
“I’ve always been impressed with her,” Sewell said. “She doesn’t realize how spectacular she is. She doesn’t even see her life story and her life struggles as adversity. It’s just what she knows.”
Sewell got to better know Gil-Salinas through the Nosotros United club, of which Sewell is a sponsor and Gil-Salinas co-president.
The motto of Nosotros United, said Sewell is “to promote the blending of cultures and ambitious dreams.” And Gil-Salinas “just embodies that motto perfectly.”
When Gil-Salinas wasn’t working, at school, or doing homework, she spent the little free time she had involved in school and community groups. She joined student government and Amnesty International. And she was very active in helping Spanish-speaking newcomers. She helped translate at assemblies and parent teacher meetings. When the movie theater in Hailey opened as a temporary shelter, Gil-Salinas watched over the younger children.
“She takes care of other people too, at the same time as taking care of herself,” Sewell said.
Gil-Salinas said she wanted to help others with some of the same challenges she faced, to be a trusted point of contact, and connect newcomers to the resources she wished she’d had.
“I believe if you give, and help—you will have help,” she said.
Sewell described Gil-Salinas’ constant effort to be inclusive to all, to be a voice for those without, and as a tireless encourager for others to believe in themselves.
“She is able to bond with people easily—and able to find the human connectiveness with everyone,” Sewell said. “She sees how we are more alike than different.”
During her graduation speech, Gil-Salinas spoke about the sacrifices her mother made to give her a better life.
She wanted other parents to know their sacrifices made a difference. And she wanted her classmates “to know that a lot of parents gave up things for their kids. I am grateful for what my mother did—she wanted to give me and my siblings a better future. And I’m grateful she did that. I wouldn’t know where I’d be without that.”
Gil-Salinas said her mother was supportive, even when it meant being apart. “She always wanted me to follow my dreams.”
And Gil-Salinas is tremendously proud of her Mexican heritage. She visits as often as she can, and there’s nothing she loves more than Christmas in Mexico with her large extended family.
When asked about attending Syracuse University, Gil-Salinas lights up. She said she’s always wanted to be in a city, and always wanted to be in the state of New York. As to her goal of being a forensic scientist, she said that even as a young girl, she loved watching science and crime shows—and has long been fascinated with the field of forensic science.
While Gil-Salinas was accepted early, she had to wait to hear about the financial aid package before she could make a decision. She received the critical email just two days before the deadline to commit.
When it arrived, Sewell said Gil-Salinas handed her the computer— she was too nervous to open the email herself. They read the letter together, and learned the university would provide $80,000 of the annual $85,000 needed for tuition room and board.
“She just burst into tears,” Sewell described. “She was almost out of breath— like she’d been holding her breath for that moment, and it all was released when she realized the enormity of it.”
Through local scholarships, Gil-Salinas will be able to cover the remaining $20,000 she’ll need for a four-year degree.
And because she is working through the summer to save up, “For the first time I will be able to say I don’t have to work during the school year.”
Sewell has no doubts about Gil-Salinas finding success in college and in her career.
“She doesn’t put limits on herself,” she said. “She just goes for it. She knows she wants to make a better life for herself and doesn’t let her anything stop her.” ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In