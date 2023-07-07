Anay Gil-Salinas

Anay Gil-Salinas graduated from Wood River High School while living on her own and working full time. She will attend Syracuse University in the fall.

 Courtesy photo

When Wood River High School graduation speaker Anay Gil-Salinas told her classmates, “Don’t let anyone ever tell you that you don’t have what it takes,” few among them knew just how hard she fought to stay in the Wood River Valley, finish high school and get accepted into college.

In August, Gil-Salinas will head to Syracuse University, where she plans to study forensic science and biochemistry.

Gil-Salinas was born in Idaho but moved to several different states throughout her childhood while her mother worked two or three jobs in order to support Gil-Salinas and her siblings.

Students selected Anay-Gil Salinas to deliver a graduation speech.
Wood River High School seniors Tommy Nisson and Anay Gil-Salinas both won a car during a raffle at the end of the Senior Bash celebration. The cars were donated by Dave and Lara Stone, owners of Sun Valley Auto Club.

