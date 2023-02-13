The legal team at The Alliance of Idaho reported successful outcomes for its first two clients seeking asylum in the United States. These cases, both for Peruvian clients, were the group's first to reach final court proceedings before an immigration judge in Utah.
“These cases take a long time from beginning to completion, two years or more in some cases,” the Bellevue-based advocacy group said in a statement. "This is even better news given the fact that the Salt Lake City Immigration Court judges deny approximately 74% of asylum cases appearing before them.”
In recent months, the Wood River Valley has seen a large influx of immigrants from Peru seeking asylum in the U.S. The process, which is guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution, is fraught with challenges, Alliance attorney Luis Campos told the Express late last week.
Since former Peruvian president Pedro Castillo was ousted in early December, The Guardian recently reported that protests have claimed at least 50 lives across the country. Demonstrators have blocked roads and intermittently closed several airports in southern Peru.
In mid January, a judge in the Salt Lake City immigration court granted an Alliance asylum application for a Peruvian client who fled violence inflicted on him by the Shining Path, which the U.S. government has called a “narco-terrorist organization.” The hearing lasted more than four hours.
“Witnesses were called and significant evidence was submitted," The Alliance said in a statement. "The judge ultimately agreed with our arguments and found our client’s testimony credible. Our client can now secure permanent residence in the United States."
In late January, The Alliance secured another “favorable outcome” for a Peruvian client who had fled persecution by the state’s national armed forces, which is currently implicated in allegations of “collaborating with illicit narcotics groups in Peru.”
“The Immigration Judge dismissed the deportation case against the client," the nonprofit stated. "We made an oral motion for dismissal based on a deficient document. Specifically, the government had failed to satisfy technical requirements in issuing a Notice to Appear (NTA) against our client. The NTA is the initial charging document issued by the government against persons it desires to remove.
“The court not only granted our motion to dismiss, but the government’s lawyer also recognized the error and joined in our motion...The client is no longer subject to deportation proceedings. And in lieu of arguing his asylum claim in a defensive posture, he is now permitted to make his case on an ‘affirmative’ basis before the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. This result is strategically advantageous, significantly improving his chances of ultimate approval.”
Campos said many asylum seekers are turned back at the border. If a “credible fear” is determined, an immigrant is then let into the country to work with an attorney to fulfill criteria for asylum status. The asylum application takes place during a simultaneous deportation proceeding, which usually prevails, Campos said.
“There are immigration courts throughout the U.S. and some are much harder than others in which to get an asylum case approved,” Campos said in an interview. “In Atlanta or Houston the results are 10% or less. The San Francisco Bay Area success rate is much higher.”
Campos said The Alliance has 15 to 20 asylum cases underway at a time, each with up to several family members each.
“We have new cases this week and a few older cases are in process of dismissal,” Campos said.
Campos was joined by Cristina Romero, Kate Delval Gonzalez, and Alliance Executive Director Becky Lopez.
Peru....50-60 deaths
Mexico....125,000-150,000 Cartel homicides
as of 2021-95,000 "disappeared"
2019-34,000 homicides
Please quote the part of the constitution which guarantees "the process."
