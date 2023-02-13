The legal team at The Alliance of Idaho reported successful outcomes for its first two clients seeking asylum in the United States. These cases, both for Peruvian clients, were the group's first to reach final court proceedings before an immigration judge in Utah.

“These cases take a long time from beginning to completion, two years or more in some cases,” the Bellevue-based advocacy group said in a statement. "This is even better news given the fact that the Salt Lake City Immigration Court judges deny approximately 74% of asylum cases appearing before them.”

In recent months, the Wood River Valley has seen a large influx of immigrants  from Peru seeking asylum in the U.S. The process, which is guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution, is fraught with challenges, Alliance attorney Luis Campos told the Express late last week.

tevans@mtexpress.com

