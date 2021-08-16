The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory for Blaine County and three other counties in south-central Idaho on Monday due to circulating wildfire smoke.
The advisory—also in effect in Cassia, Lincoln and Minidoka counties—lasts until 3 p.m. Tuesday, at which point it will be extended or withdrawn.
Air quality may fluctuate between "unhealthy for sensitive groups" and "unhealthy" for all on Monday and Tuesday, according to the IDEQ.
“Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate or smoke levels are encouraged to limit prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity. An increase in symptoms of asthma and other respiratory ailments are likely,” the department stated.
As of 4 p.m. on Monday, the air quality in Ketchum and Hailey was rated as “unhealthy for sensitive groups” on the Air Quality Index, or AQI, at 126. Over the weekend readings in both cities held steady about 150 in the “unhealthy” range and topped 175 on Saturday evening.
Waves of smoke are expected to continue to stream into south-central Idaho from large wildfires in northern California and southern British Columbia, according to the Idaho DEQ.
“Locally high concentrations will reestablish late tonight and early tomorrow morning before windy and active weather begins to clear the state from west to east,” DEQ Smoke Analyst Sally Hunter stated in a Monday morning forecast.
Hunter urged residents to reduce exposure and health impacts by “staying inside and making sure you are breathing clean air.”
“If you need to go out, consider wearing an N95 mask,” she wrote.
Hunter also urged pet owners to keep dogs and cats inside “as much as possible” and referenced the following safety tips from the Environmental Protection Agency:
• Refrain from frying or broiling foods, vacuuming, burning candles, using a fireplace or wood stove and smoking tobacco products, which can worsen air quality for pets.
• Use a high efficiency air purifier to capture fine particles from smoke. Think about creating a clean room in your house with a portable air cleaner.
• Keep pets indoors as much as you can, with doors and windows closed.
• Let dogs and cats outside only for brief bathroom breaks.
• Limit dog-walking and physical activities. When it’s smoky out it’s not a good time for you and your pet to go for a run.
• Call your veterinarian if your animal is coughing or gagging; is fatigued, disoriented, or stumbling; has red or watery eyes, nasal discharge and inflammation of throat or mouth; has trouble breathing, including open-mouth breathing, more noise when breathing, or fast breathing; or is reluctant to eat or drink.
