Greenhorn housing

The project includes six two-bedroom, two-bathroom homes and two one-bedroom, one-bathroom homes, each approximately 850 square feet in size.

 Express photo by Willy Cook

The development partners of an eight-unit housing project for Wood River Valley first responders have commenced construction and anticipate the project will be completed by the end of the year.

Sun Valley City Administrator Jim Keating announced the news in a project update to the Sun Valley City Council and Mayor Peter Hendricks on Thursday. Keating gave the update before council members voted 4-0 to disburse $984,000 to pay for the second of two orders for four prefabricated homes to be installed at a site immediately south of the Greenhorn Fire Station in the mid-valley, adjacent to state Highway 75.

Four units had already been ordered from Utah-based manufacturer Zip Kit Homes, through Idaho Falls-based Mountain Valley Prefab. The developers of the project—the city of Sun Valley and the North Blaine County Fire District—expect the first four units to be assembled and installed by the end of September, Keating said. The second set of four units is expected to be installed by late December.



