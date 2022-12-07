hailey constructions

Construction workers build a new commercial structure in downtown Hailey on Nov. 30.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The Wood River Valley real estate market continues to show signs of strength, despite rising interest rates and efforts by the Federal Reserve to slow the economy to curb inflation.

The regional market posted a 12% increase in the median price for Blaine County residential properties for the first nine months of 2022, compared to the same period one year ago, the Sun Valley Board of Realtors stated in a report this week. The areas included in the report are Bellevue, Carey, Hailey, Ketchum, Sun Valley and the unincorporated areas of Blaine County.

However, the number of sales and the cumulative value of those sales have gone down substantially, the report states.

gfoley@mtexpress.com

Load comments