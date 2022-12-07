The Wood River Valley real estate market continues to show signs of strength, despite rising interest rates and efforts by the Federal Reserve to slow the economy to curb inflation.
The regional market posted a 12% increase in the median price for Blaine County residential properties for the first nine months of 2022, compared to the same period one year ago, the Sun Valley Board of Realtors stated in a report this week. The areas included in the report are Bellevue, Carey, Hailey, Ketchum, Sun Valley and the unincorporated areas of Blaine County.
However, the number of sales and the cumulative value of those sales have gone down substantially, the report states.
“Despite significantly lower sales transactions and, therefore, a lower total dollar volume from sales for the nine months ending September 2022 than in the previous comparable period, the continued desirability of our region is evident from this median price increase,” said Caroline Nutter, Sun Valley Board of Realtors CEO.
The third-quarter statistics—for activity from July 1 to Sept. 30—for residential properties include:
There were 52 active listings in Ketchum at the end of the quarter, with 24 sales during the quarter at a median price of $942,500.
Sun Valley had 26 active listings, with 22 sales at a median price of $865,000.
In Ketchum and Sun Valley, properties spent an average of 142 days on the market.
In Hailey, there were 32 sales at a median price of $837,500. Properties spent an average of 99 days on the market.
Bellevue had 12 active listings, with 10 sales at a median price of $652,500. Proper listings, with 10 sales at a median price of $652,500. Properties spent an average of 83 days on the market.
All of the Wood River Valley cities also had numerous pending sales.
The report notes that the challenges the market faces today are not the same as those when the U.S. real estate market crashed around 2008-09. Then, a housing “bubble” created largely by loose lending practices and subprime mortgages—mortgages given to people with lower credit scores—eventually popped.
“As the nation experiences high inflation, 7% mortgage rates and historically low housing inventory, the real estate industry looks very different than it did 13 years ago during the Great Recession, when the market contracted for reasons different than the market impacts being experienced today,” the report states.
Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors, said housing inventory is about a quarter of what it was in 2008. Distressed property sales and so-called “short sales”—sales of a property for less than the amount due on the mortgage—are nearly non-existent, he said, and there no signs that there will be major home price decreases.
Bob Crosby, Sun Valley Board of Realtors government affairs director, said his analysis of the third-quarter data by specific neighborhoods showed some “softening” in the higher price range, but also examples where very low supply caused a greater increase in the median price than that in the overall Blaine County market.
“Our statistics seem to indicate that there are improving opportunities for both buyers and sellers, depending on where in the valley properties are located,” Crosby said. “It is still too early to determine how or if national economic trends in inflation and mortgage interest rates will impact local markets.”
The Blaine County real estate market set a record of just under $1.165 billion of total sales in 2020, fueled largely by a flurry of sales in the third and fourth quarters during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the record sales were a boon to sellers and property owners who saw their values soar, they fueled trends of low housing inventory and high prices that left many renters and would-be buyers without viable options.
The Sun Valley Board of Realtors is a trade organization for the real estate industry and related fields with some 350 members. ￼
