South Central Public Health District Director Melody Bowyer announced Blaine County's first confirmed case of coronavirus at a press conference with the Blaine County commissioners in mid March 2020. Not long after, the board declared a disaster.

Blaine County commissioners passed on Tuesday a resolution that the county's "declaration of disaster emergency" for COVID-19 will end this Friday, April 15.

Commissioners first adopted a COVID-19 disaster declaration in March 2020. It was later extended.

The disaster declaration has allowed the county to receive special aid and assistance to counter the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state of Idaho also declared a disaster from the pandemic. Former President Donald Trump approved the declaration in April 2020, making the state eligible for federal emergency aid. Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced last month that its public health emergency status would end April 15.

The commissioners decided Tuesday that the county's disaster emergency would expire on the original intended date, congruent with the state, after two years.

