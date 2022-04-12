Blaine County commissioners passed on Tuesday a resolution that the county's "declaration of disaster emergency" for COVID-19 will end this Friday, April 15.
Commissioners first adopted a COVID-19 disaster declaration in March 2020. It was later extended.
The disaster declaration has allowed the county to receive special aid and assistance to counter the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state of Idaho also declared a disaster from the pandemic. Former President Donald Trump approved the declaration in April 2020, making the state eligible for federal emergency aid. Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced last month that its public health emergency status would end April 15.
The commissioners decided Tuesday that the county's disaster emergency would expire on the original intended date, congruent with the state, after two years.
Open question, how many lives did shut downs, masks and vaccines save?
The title should read “ A year after its citizens did, Blaine County declares end to COVID emergency.” Fools
Let's get this straight. The Blaine County Commissioners created and extended an Emergency Order regarding covid for two years. The county gov't therefore were able to receive extra federal money that enriched their coffers; BUT at what cost to we citizens?! And children?! And elderly dying alone?! Most working class people and small biz owners have been decimated financially and emotionally by these corrupt authoritarian mandates inflicted without science, by politicians who have shown zero consideration for the people they represent. The Blaine County Commissioners have been taking cover behind the even more corrupt South Central Health District and St Lukes, who have been raking in the money by lying to our population, killing sick patients with the wrong treatment protocols and designating deaths as covid when in actuality they were not. The CDC just came out today and downgraded their so-called children covid deaths by 25%. How you subtract 25% of zero from zero (the posted covid deaths for children) is beyond me but they got paid big money by the pharma vax companies to do it and that's what they really care about. You politicians know exactly what happened because you blocked all debate on this issue and didn't want to see the real facts and truth. You are guilty of harming the citizens that you swore to protect. Shame will be upon you the rest of your lives. Most likely you have been vaxed, and unfortunately that means you might not have to live long with your shame. I'm sure at heart you are good people. But when you accept a job like the ones you have, you have a responsibility to find out the truth and make good decisions. There are life and death consequences to your jobs. You failed. Unfortunately, you and your loved ones will be the ones paying the ultimate price.
