The city of Ketchum has started the process of enacting and setting a budget for a scaled-back version of its Housing Action Plan after voters last month rejected a proposal to raise sales taxes to fund workforce-housing initiatives.
The city’s housing strategist, Carissa Connelly, presented to the City Council on Monday a draft budget for a new housing organization—tentatively called 5B Housing—proposed to start as a collaboration between the city and Blaine County and then grow. The organization would merge the efforts of the two governments—as well as the Blaine County Housing Authority—to work to develop new affordable housing, preserve the affordable units that exist and bring some existing market-rate or under-used units into the affordable-housing pool.
Connelly presented a first-year draft budget of approximately $1.6 million for the new organization, a substantial increase from the Housing Authority’s historical annual budget of about $200,000. As proposed, Ketchum would contribute approximately $840,000 to the 5B Housing budget in fiscal year 2023, while the county would be asked to provide about $655,000. Other funding would be generated from existing revenue streams of the Housing Authority, and possibly a contribution from the city of Hailey.
Ketchum’s contribution would be funded with a combination of about $600,000 from its Strategic Initiatives Fund earmarked for housing and the remainder from its General Fund for city operations. The Strategic Initiatives Fund money came from the federal American Rescue Plan Act in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
City Administrator Jade Riley said the contribution would be a significant increase from the city’s current annual contribution of $75,000 to the Housing Authority. City officials are continuing to meet with other Wood River Valley government officials to advance the concept of the new, collaborative housing organization, which is in its “infancy,” he said.
“It’s by no means a done deal,” he said Wednesday.
The city would aim to enact elements of its far-reaching Housing Action Plan through the new housing organization. The budget and its numbers could be refined as the city and county consider the funding as part of their budget processes for the next fiscal year, which starts in October.
The city’s plans to address the housing crisis in the region suffered a setback on May 17, when a proposal to increase local-option taxes to fund housing projects failed. Through analysis, Ketchum has determined that it needs to develop, preserve or convert 660-980 affordable, workforce units over the next 10 years. The proposed increase in local taxes could have brought in some $2.8 million per year that would have been used only for housing initiatives.
The city could ask voters again for increases to the local-option taxes in Ketchum but must wait a year from the May election, per state law.
Despite the loss of potential revenue, Ketchum plans to implement elements of its Housing Action Plan, Connelly told the City Council. Some initiatives are aimed at simply keeping some residents from losing the housing they have and having to move away, she noted.
“There’s a lot of actions that we need to take in order to just stop the drainage of people,” she said.
One major initiative taking shape is a program designed to convert short-term rental properties or seldom-used properties into long-term rentals. The program would be established through a company called Landing Locals, which has developed an online system to connect property owners with people who need housing. The program offers cash incentives ranging up to $10,000 to property owners to convert their vacant or short-term rental units into seasonal or year-round housing. It has been deemed successful in mountain towns in California and Colorado.
Ketchum’s plan is to allocate $500,000 of its first-year contribution to the 5B Housing budget to the “lease to locals” program. Blaine County is also interested in the program, Riley noted, and the city of Sun Valley is being invited to participate. The program would cost about $80,000 to $100,000 for administration and set-up, Riley said.
The operators of Landing Locals are scheduled to visit Blaine County next week, when they are expected to ask for a commitment on whether their services will be used in the area, Connelly said.
“They have other communities waiting,” she said.
Councilman Michael David said he would like to see the city of Sun Valley contribute to the 5B Housing budget.
“How are we going to get them on board?” he asked Monday.
The City Council did take two actions Monday to fund housing initiatives. It voted 3-0 to allocate $2,675 per month for six months to conduct ongoing compliance for deed-restricted housing units managed by the Housing Authority, thereby ensuring they are being used as intended. It also voted 3-0 to allocate $3,775 for two quarters to fund quarterly meetings of government officials and partners to focus their efforts in responding to the housing crisis. ￼
How many people get what kind of help under this proposal? I went to the meeting and I still can’t figure out the answer.
It will be interesting to see the results of Ketchum’s housing compliance enforcement effort.
Sun Valley has been clear that they will work with this effort only on a case by case basis on specific projects. Hailey and Bellevue have opted out. Why are the other WRV cities choosing not to participate in this effort? Also, the City has promised transparency, but it is unclear who will benefit in what way from the $1.6mm budget request. $500k of it will go to Lease for Locals of which $80-100k will go to the vendor, leaving $400k to go into buying down leases. It is unclear who will benefit in what way from the other $1.1mm. I think this effort would be easier for people to understand and support if that was better explained. It is hard to raise money without donors understanding the impact of the donations. But it is pretty much par for the course for Ketchum’s Council to approve something without knowing how it will be spent.
