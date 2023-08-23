Ruby Lupien recently had surgery, and it has made it hard for her to fully hug and squeeze her loved ones as she heals. But she knew after the scariest day of her life—one in which she had no idea if her husband and children were missing, in danger, or something worse—she was going to squeeze her family until it hurt.
“When I was driving to meet them, all I could think of was that I was going to hug them very, very tight, because who knows what could have happened,” she said, before cracking a smile. “And, I gave them thousands of kisses.”
Earlier this month, the rest of the Lupien family—husband David, and children Valentina (16) and Julian (9)—were stranded in the forest near Vanity Peak, on the edge of the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness, trapped, David says, by a breakdown in multiple offices of government. Thanks to the heroic actions of some nearby hikers, all three Lupiens made it out and are able to tell their nightmarish experience firsthand.
Exiting the wilderness on a Tuesday afternoon, David Lupien saw a sign at the bottom of a hill near Manatee Summit on the National Forest Development Road 008, about 25 miles north of Stanley, while getting ready to leave after a three day backpacking trip with his kids. The sign, posted at the bottom of the road leading south out of the wilderness, indicated construction ahead. He was expecting some sort of delay. When they had entered the forest a few days earlier, another sign clearly said that the road would be closed Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. He had always planned to leave when the road reopened at 4 p.m. Tuesday, he said, hoping to avoid a long wait at the roadblock. Now, he moved the construction sign so he could get by and continued onward. A couple hundred yards up the rocky path, near the summit, the Lupiens came around a bend and saw something they didn’t expect: a 15-foot-deep trench cut all the way across the road.
Gobsmacked, Lupien sat idling. A construction worker walked up to the window and told them they couldn’t pass.
“He said it was day two of a three-day job, and that we would have to turn around and go out another way,” Lupien said. “Anyone who has gone in that forest knows there is no other way out. But he told me that there must be, because other people had already been turned around and not come back.”
Lupien didn’t see another option, so he trusted the man. He backed down the hill until he had enough room for a tight 180-degree turn. At the bottom, near the abandoned Seafoam Guard Station, he combed through a map and searched for any other option.
“The only thing on there I could see was that if you went out Sheep Mountain Road, there was a red-dotted line that connected that road over to another actual road that would circumvent Vanity Peak and come out,” he said. “This was desperation, but if people were getting out, it had to be there.”
So, he headed that direction. When he got to Sheep Mountain Road, he encountered a sign marking the route as rough and narrow.
“I thought, ‘If it’s rougher and narrower than what I have already been on, I don’t belong on this road,’” he said. “The whole time I was thinking any one of these boulders was going to rip out my oil pan, or that I’m gonna get stuck in the mud crossing one of these creeks. I mean, it was gnarly, and I did not belong there with a Ford F-150.”
After an arduous drive to the end of the road, they were met with disappointment: the red-dotted line was just a horse path. With no other option, they decided to return to the roadblock.
The situation didn’t set in until he got back to the Seafoam Guard Station.
“I realized that by the time we would get back up to the cut in the road, the crew would be gone for the day,” he said. “We’re going to have to spend the night here, with no way to tell anyone where we are.”
Lupien knew that they had enough food to last the night and following day, but that wasn’t his concern. He knew that his wife would be absolutely shaken and he had no way to let her know they were alright.
So, they tried another option, returning to the only place they had seen other people in the last three days: Josephus Lake. Earlier, they had befriended two college students on their own camping trip at its shores.
Upon arrival, the Lupiens found that the couple was gone. So, they returned to the Seafoam Guard Station and parked for the night, setting up sleeping rolls in the bed of the truck.
“We spent the night there knowing that the whole time my wife was at home losing her mind,” Lupien said. “We have a standard routine, and we don’t deviate from it. So, I knew that she knew something was wrong right away, and I knew that she was about to have the worst night of her life.”
He decided that night to go back up the grade the following day, Wednesday, in the mid afternoon—towards the end of the third and final day of construction but before the crew would pull out.
“We actually ended up leaving a little earlier than that because I couldn’t stand it any longer,” he said.
They traveled up the hill, over the rocks and around the final bend, yet again. What they saw dashed their hopes: the construction equipment, still parked where it had been the previous day, was abandoned.
“There wasn’t a soul there, nor any evidence that anyone had been there the entire day,” Lupien said. “Then I realized, ‘Oh my God, we might have to spend another night here.’”
His brain went into survival mode: “I thought, ‘What can I do to improve our odds?’”
They hiked Vanity Peak, hoping there would be cell service. No luck. Then, down towards a stretch of NF-008 where people park to access the Vanity Peak lakes, the trio saw a car. Even with no people nearby, this felt like it could be their saving grace. Lupien placed a note under their windshield. It read “PLEASE HELP!” in big letters.
“I’ve been with my kids backpacking for three days,” Lupien wrote. “We were supposed to be out yesterday and we’re stuck behind a road closure a half-mile down the road. We have enough food for another day.”
“My note didn’t even ask to be rescued,” he told the Express in an interview. “It just said to please tell my wife we’re still alive.”
They couldn’t wait at the car, since hey didn’t have any supplies with them. The family decided to walk back down to the Seafoam Ranger Station and rest there, waiting for a rescue. On the way back down, they ran into the college couple they had met earlier. The pair had just encountered the trench in the road while trying to leave. One of the college students had a GPS device with an SOS feature, so he activated it. At this point, Lupien felt a bit of relief. Someone was coming, even if it would take hours, and the students had food to share, too.
By this time, Ruby Lupien had taken a series of actions herself. Back in Ada County, she was panicking. She tried not to let it affect her thinking. She called 9-1-1 Tuesday night, and they put her in contact with Boise County officials. Boise County put her in touch with Custer County officials. Custer County told her, no, her family was in Boise County’s jurisdiction. Boise County cited a map, and sent her back to Custer County. Finally, Custer County officials agreed it was under their purview.
She filed an official report, complete with a map of the family’s travels early Wednesday morning. She provided information on the truck her husband drove, and personal details describing her family. At noon, she heard back. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office, which runs search and rescue, said that its team couldn’t reach Josephus Lake, where they thought the family might be. The reason? There was a giant trench carved across the only road that accessed it.
“I didn’t know where to be, where to go,” she said. “I was just waiting for a phone call.”
According to Ruby, a search and rescue team was able to tell her that the construction crew said they were going to finish the work that day, Wednesday, so they would be out that night at the very latest.
Based on David’s descriptions of the worksite from Wednesday afternoon, that appears to be untrue. A representative from Upper Valley Contracting, which was performing the work, did not return a request for an interview. Custer County Sheriff Stu Lumpkin said that the situation “should never have happened,” although he declined to offer many answers to how it did happen.
On Wednesday afternoon, Lisa Kidd and her husband John came down from a hike to find a note on their truck. It read “PLEASE HELP,” in big letters.
When the Kidds returned to cell service, they called Ruby Lupien right away.
“That was the message I was waiting to hear,” Ruby said. “As I was sharing my concerns that they might be out of supplies or food, they said, ‘We are going back there. We are hiking in if we need to. We will find your family.’ That was when I broke down in tears.”
After passing on the good news to Ruby, Lisa Kidd called Custer County. She said she was given puzzling information.
“I was told that David and his kids could have been rescued but they weren’t where they were supposed to be that morning,” she said. “I’m assuming that’s because they had gone back down to the bottom of the grade so they didn’t have to sleep on the side of a mountain with no water or bathrooms.”
Lisa was right: David Lupien decided to wait at the Seafoam Guard Station for contact.
“It’s the only landmark for miles around,” he said. “It seemed like a logical place to go.”
Search and rescue thought differently and reported so to Kidd.
“I was furious that they knew there were two children (involved) and didn’t immediately send a full response,” she said.
Lumpkin did not respond when asked to explain why the search and rescue unit didn’t make use of a helicopter, horses, dirt bikes or walk on foot. Through a spokesperson, the National Forest Service, which manages the area as well as the roads and campgrounds in it, also declined to comment on the events. The spokesperson for the Forest Service told the Express that the agency planned to issue a statement in the next few weeks about the incident.
Lisa Kidd told the Express that a person within the Forest Service relayed on the phone that the agency had “failed” to do its job in properly evacuating the area. To what degree, is still unknown.
David Lupien, however, believes one thing for sure: The worker he’d spoken to on the road had been wrong; there was no other way home.
“In my search for the mythical route out, I went down every road,” he said.
Ruby Lupien still can’t believe that the search and rescue team took the word of the construction crew without looking further themselves.
“How could search and rescue trust this person?” she said. “Why didn’t they check it out themselves? It’s not a place that anyone can survive. Even the most prepared person could get into big trouble.”
In an interview with the Express, Kidd said she contacted the National Forest Service to see if it could help after Custer County’s team couldn’t reach the family. At that point, she said, she learned that Custer County never contacted the federal agency to alert them of the situation, at least not as of Wednesday. Lumpkin told the Express that he did not know if or when county officials contacted the Forest Service. He did not reply to a follow up email seeking clarification.
“The ball wasn’t dropped in one office. It was dropped in every office,” David Lupien said.
On Wednesday evening, the Lupiens and the two college students they ran into were waiting at the ditch in the road, hoping that either the SOS beacon or the note would lead to help. As the sun began to set and David Lupien prepared his kids for a second unplanned night in the forest, he saw the flash of headlights start to appear. Around the bend, slowly but surely, came a Chevy Tahoe. David Lupien recognized the truck; he’d left a note on it earlier that day.
David “came flying around the mountain over the road and he was so emotional and so thankful,” Lisa Kidd said.
The Kidds distributed food and water, and started to pack as much of the two groups’ gear into their truck as they could for the journey back to Stanley. On the way back, David Lupien had his eyes trained on his phone for the moment he came into service. When he did, he called Ruby.
“She immediately answered, and I put her on speaker so she could hear the kids,” David said. “We all just started crying. It was such a release of pent up tension that we couldn’t keep a dry eye.”
For Ruby, who gets vertigo on mountain roads, the journey would be tough. But she found a friend to take her and started for Stanley immediately.
The reunion was even better than they imagined.
“It was the best hug we have ever had,” David said. “Just to be able to hold each other again.”
Ruby said that though John and Lisa departed before she was able to reunite with her family in Stanley, she has a lifelong connection with the couple.
“They are the heroes of this story. I am so grateful to them, and I can’t wait to meet them one day soon,” she said.
David Lupien sees much blame to go around, but he is trying to envision things from everyone’s point of view. The construction crew wasn’t from the area, he tells himself, and the worker he spoke to didn’t know the wilderness they were working in.
“He probably thought we took some alternate way out,” he said. “It didn’t even occur to him that he had stranded people.”
The Kidds—one of whom is a former firefighter and EMT, the other of whom is a former backcountry guide—knew that they had to take this situation into their own hands.
“There was no way as a mother that I wasn’t going to help,” Lisa Kidd said.
Since then, she has posted a description of the events to Facebook, where it has gathered traction. Two other people commented on the post and shared similar situations of being stranded in Custer County.
“Anyone who has spent time in the backcountry is used to Mother Nature throwing them delays,” David Lupien said. “We can forgive Mother Nature easily, but when it’s caused by human negligence and incompetence at every level, it’s just infuriating.”
David Lupien told his kids in the car ride back to Stanley that the lesson to take from this situation is to rely on your fellow citizens instead of the government in a time of need. His wife said that, as an immigrant, she never expected this kind of failure to happen in the United States.
“I support everything that we have in our country, in general,” she said. “I pay my taxes, I try to be a good citizen, I care about things happening in my state. It’s just sad that something like this happened.”
In an odd twist, Kidd reported that she and her husband had not hiked that exact route in a long time. For some reason, they felt compelled to that day.
“My husband and I planned on going up last Friday, but then we didn’t. For whatever reason, we ended up there Wednesday afternoon,” she said. “We had no idea that was the exact moment we needed to be up there.”
Later, the Kidds arranged for a friend to drive David’s marooned truck back to Ada County. Lupien said that the bond that has been formed with the Kidds is one that will not be broken.
“John and Lisa are our heroes,” he said. “They’re the kind of people that I would be honored to know the rest of my life.” ￼
Sounds like a good outcome. I spent a career working in the Fire Department and living in a mountain community. I've spent hundreds of hours working on rescues for all sorts of reasons. I recently purchased a Zoleo emergency communications device that not only allows me to directly communicate with the National reporting center, but the agency (such as Custer County Sheriff Dispatch) using texts and emails. I can also communicate directly with my family and those designated as contacts. It will even send "bread crumb" trail of exactly where I am and have traveled that is current as it happens. As long as I can see sky, I can communicate. When we recreate in wilderness, we have a number of obligations and to me, having this ability gives everyone connected peace of mind. There are a number of brands currently on the market that use the Iridium satellite network and have similar functions for less then a zero degree sleeping bag.
Thank you for sharing!
Great story. I agree on the takeaway. In a crisis, don't rely on the government to save you.
I think the crisis part is unnecessary, just never rely on the government....
