Ruby Lupien recently had surgery, and it has made it hard for her to fully hug and squeeze her loved ones as she heals. But she knew after the scariest day of her life—one in which she had no idea if her husband and children were missing, in danger, or something worse—she was going to squeeze her family until it hurt.

“When I was driving to meet them, all I could think of was that I was going to hug them very, very tight, because who knows what could have happened,” she said, before cracking a smile. “And, I gave them thousands of kisses.”

Earlier this month, the rest of the Lupien family—husband David, and children Valentina (16) and Julian (9)—were stranded in the forest near Vanity Peak, on the edge of the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness, trapped, David says, by a breakdown in multiple offices of government. Thanks to the heroic actions of some nearby hikers, all three Lupiens made it out and are able to tell their nightmarish experience firsthand.

The sign that warned the Lupiens of a tough road ahead.
A view from the other side of the road, with Lupien’s truck in the background.
Julian Lupien standing in front of the “Road Closed” sign that David moved out of the way to exit the forest.

