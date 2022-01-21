A total of five elk in the Wood River Valley died this week after browsing on toxic yew plants, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game reported on Wednesday.
Three elk—two cows and a calf—were found dead on Tuesday after ingesting the ornamental evergreen plant north of Hailey near the Valley Club. Two more elk were found dead on Wednesday morning: a calf “just north of Hailey and a yearling in Sun Valley,” according to Fish and Game.
“Fish and Game conservation officers who investigated the reported dead elk confirmed the presence of yew in the digestive system of all the elk but have yet to find the specific location of the plant or plants that were ingested,” the department stated.
The deaths occurred despite an ordinance passed in Blaine County that makes the Japanese yew, English yew, Chinese yew and their hybrids illegal to plant, possess and sell.
The law went in effect in March 2016 to protect wildlife and pets in Blaine County following the deaths of around 20 elk in January of that year, including 10 at the Hailey Cemetery and five at the Valley Club north of Hailey.
Necropsies conducted on Wednesday showed that all five elk had “ample rump and back fat reserves and healthy bone marrow” and had been thriving this winter, Fish and Game stated.
According to the department, “only a small handful” of yew needles or a small branch is enough to kill elk, moose and deer. Ornamental yew bushes are also toxic to many other mammals including horses, pronghorn, cattle, rabbits, dogs, cats, and humans. Some bird species, such as thrushes and waxwings, can safely digest the seeds.
On Wednesday, Blaine County, Fish and Game and the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office put out statements urging residents to inspect their landscaping for any yew plants and dispose of the plants at the Ohio Gulch Transfer Station. (The station accepts yew debris free of charge, but the yew must be separated from other yard debris.)
“If removal is not possible until spring, the bushes should be securely fenced so that wildlife cannot get access to the plants or the plants should be tightly wrapped with burlap,” Fish and Game stated.
Due to the yew’s highly poisonous compounds, proper removal of the plant means “removing all traces” of needles, leaves and branches from backyards.
“I realize that it’s hard to dig up mature landscaping, but everyone needs to do the right thing for wildlife, and even to protect your pets, by removing plants like exotic yew,” Regional Fish and Game Wildlife Manager Mike McDonald stated.
Here’s a link for yew plant identification.
https://www.coniferousforest.com/plants-trees/yew
