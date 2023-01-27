19-12-18 W Muffy Davis.jpg

Muffy Davis

A temporary homeless shelter recently opened in Hailey housed 41 Blaine County residents as of Tuesday, including seven children between the ages of two and 12 years old.

That’s 11 more people than stayed in the Wood River Valley’s first effort at a temporary shelter from Dec. 28 to Jan. 2, which saw 17 women and 13 men move into separate facilities in the Blaine County School District’s Community Campus.

Even so, Blaine County Chairwoman Commissioner Muffy Davis said the second shelter effort is “going well,” and has not seen an unmanageable influx of people seeking beds in its early days.

