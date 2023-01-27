A temporary homeless shelter recently opened in Hailey housed 41 Blaine County residents as of Tuesday, including seven children between the ages of two and 12 years old.
That’s 11 more people than stayed in the Wood River Valley’s first effort at a temporary shelter from Dec. 28 to Jan. 2, which saw 17 women and 13 men move into separate facilities in the Blaine County School District’s Community Campus.
Even so, Blaine County Chairwoman Commissioner Muffy Davis said the second shelter effort is “going well,” and has not seen an unmanageable influx of people seeking beds in its early days.
Still, organizers are experiencing some of the same issues they had the first go-around, Davis said, like marshaling the volunteers and resources necessary to house the 40-plus people. The shelter shuts down from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, sending residents to other public buildings, like the Blaine County Recreation District’s facilities, local libraries or churches.
“We are having some challenges getting volunteers,” Davis said. “We try and have two volunteers on at all times.
“So far, the only thing the shelter mentioned is they might need some cots and its fairly cold in there so there may be a need for more blankets.”
That list has since lengthened, according to County Administrator Mandy Pomeroy. Now backed by insurance through the city of Ketchum, the facility has grown more robust than the first effort, Pomeroy said. Churches are providing meals and appliances for residents to use, she said; the Community Campus only provided shelter. Pomeroy said the shelter needs refrigerators for the food, along with heaters to guard against the January cold.
As of Tuesday, there was no definitive end date for the operation. Pomeroy said she expected it to continue into March or April.
Shorter term, organizers must figure out how to handle a temporary closure on Feb. 5, at which time the shelter will have to close for three or four days to accommodate an outside event, Davis said.
Meanwhile, Davis and Commissioner Angenie McCleary discussed the possibility of routing federal ARPA funds allocated to the county to the Blaine County Charitable Fund to pay the shelter’s heating bill. (While Ketchum is covering the facility’s insurance—a step Blaine County was hesitant to take—the city hasn’t made a cash commitment to the operation, Mayor Neil Bradshaw said last week.)
“As Ketchum gets more details on these expenses, I am more than willing to have a discussion as the board about taking ARPA funds that we had agreed to help out, $100,000 or so, to maybe use this to help out in some way,” Davis said.
